Ranked! The 10 greatest Liverpool sides of all time

Ranking the greatest Liverpool sides of all time is no easy feat. How do you compare the current brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil Van Dijk to likes of Kevin Keegan, Ian Rush, Kenny Dalglish and Big Ron Yeats?

Despite that fact, we have tried our best to knock Liverpool's great teams of the past into a definitive list. A couple of factors have helped inform our opinion.

Liverpool are, of course, one of the most successful teams in English football history, but we have tried not to base our list solely on titles won. While there is certainly a preference for the most successful sides, we've thrown in a couple of teams that thrilled fans with their phenomenal football before ultimately failing short.

So, without further ado, here are our best Liverpool teams ever...

10. 2013/14

ORDER NOW (Image credit: Future) IN THE MAG 100 greatest Premier League players... EVER!

Runners-up: Premier League

“We don’t let this slip!” But, of course, they did. Brendan Rodgers’ Reds of 2013/14 were not as successful as some of the other great sides on this list (in that they won, erm, nothing) but they came so very close. They also had something many other great Reds teams didn’t: Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan’s legendary final season on Merseyside ranks among the greatest individual displays ever seen on these fair shores, with his 31-goals and clean-sweep of the POTY gongs evidence of his supernatural gifts. Coupled with Rodgers’ impressive tactical flexibility, Liverpool really should have won the title that season.

An eleven-game winning streak between February and April lifted them to within touching distance of the club’s first league triumph for 24 years. Chasers Manchester City had been dispatched in a sensational 3-2 victory at Anfield during that run, leaving Liverpool five points clear at the top with three games to go. What happened next still stings.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Chelsea, in which Steven Gerrard’s heartbreaking slip allowed Demba Ba to put the visitors ahead, preceded a three-goal crumble at Selhurst Park, dubbed ‘The Miracle of Crystanbul’ by rival supporters. Relentless Manchester City wrapped up the title with a game to go. Ouch.

9. 1995/96

Runners-up: FA Cup

The 1995/96 season represented something of a sliding doors moment in English football. Manchester United had established themselves as a dominant force under Alex Ferguson, but Liverpool’s League Cup triumph the previous campaign suggested a talented group were capable of challenging for major titles.

A three-way battle for the championship was expected, with Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle also tipped for success after a strong start to the season. Yet it was Liverpool who were the most tactically intriguing of the trio.

Roy Evans was a flexible coach who regularly got the better of Ferguson. The Reds drew 2-2 at Old Trafford early in the campaign before a thrilling 2-0 win at Anfield in December, with Ferguson particularly flummoxed by how to shackle Steve McManaman. The England winger was given a free role in both games, floating behind Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore and wreaking havoc with his dribbling.

A solid back-three provided cover behind pass-machine Jamie Redknapp and the experienced John Barnes; the once mesmerising winger now an old master at the base of midfield.

At this stage, before injuries took their toll, Fowler was an utterly jaw-dropping striker - a player who had no doubt about his god-given talents. He scored a ridiculous 28 goals in the league in the 95/96 season, with a further eight plundered in the cups.

Alas, Liverpool would only finish the season in third-place, behind both the Magpies and champions Manchester United, before a 1-0 loss to the latter in the FA Cup Final. The cream Armani suits worn to Wembley ahead of kick-off were seen as evidence of the team’s preference for style over substance, and it wasn’t long before the ‘Spice Boys’ tag began to weigh heavy.

An ultimately disappointing season, but one which showcased Liverpool at their entertaining best.

8. 2004/2005

Titles: Champions League

Rafa’s Reds might have fallen short in the Premier League, but there was no denying their pedigree in the cups. The Spaniard’s first season in charge of Liverpool saw them lift the biggest of them all.

Liverpool’s cup form was largely down to Rafa’s supreme tactical acumen; arguably better suited to nullifying stronger opponents than overcoming smaller teams. Following the former Valencia gaffer’s arrival, Jamie Carragher was converted into a powerful central defender - from committed utility man - while the signings of La Liga midfielders Luis Garcia and Xabi Alonso added star quality to a squad more used to outrunning opponents than outthinking them.

The driving force in the side remained Steven Gerrard, however; the club’s talismanic captain and box-to-box midfielder. Gerrard's display in the final was inspirational, as Liverpool overturned a 3-0 deficit before defeating a world class Milan side on penalties.

Nowhere near the best in terms of man-to-man quality - as evidenced by a fifth-placed Premier League finish - but this team could play like giants when required.

7. 1963/64

Titles: Division One

The year Liverpool completed their transformation from bang average second-divisioners to champions of English football… all thanks to one man.

Five years before the 1963/64 triumph, a little known Scottish manager was persuaded to swap Huddersfield Town for second-tier rivals Liverpool. Bill Shankly could see the potential in a team that hadn’t won an English title since 1947 - and set about revamping an ageing squad.

By the summer of ‘63, all the ingredients were there. In Tommy Lawrence, Big Ron Yeats, Ian Callaghan and Roger Hunt, the Reds boasted the best spine in English football. Hunt’s 29 strikes helped Liverpool to a then-record 92 top-flight goals, as Shankly’s unstoppable Reds clinched the title ahead of Manchester United.

It would prove to be the start of a quite remarkable era for the red half of Merseyside, much of it coming under the stewardship of the great Scot.

6. 2000/01

Titles: FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup

All three of the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup were claimed for the first and only time in the history of English football by this beautifully balanced team.

Gerard Houllier’s Reds were the definitive knockout competition side (they managed only third in the Premier League that year), with a formidable blend of experienced pros, including 35-year old playmaker Gary McAllister pulling the strings from midfield, and a clutch of talented local lads.

Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Danny Murphy, Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen had all come through the youth ranks, and each played a key role in those triumphs.

The pick of the bunch was a 21-year old Owen, who bagged a Ballon d’or for his goal-scoring exploits at the end of 2001. He scored both goals in the FA Cup final in a 2-1 comeback win over Arsenal and once in Liverpool’s breathless 5-4 UEFA Cup Final win over Alaves. He was never this good again.

5. 1985/86

Titles: Division One, FA Cup

With King Kenny now player-manager, the Reds claimed a league and FA Cup double in what would be the final year for two key players. Ian Rush would depart for Juventus (before returning a year later) while stalwart Sammy Lee was sold to QPR.

By this stage in the mid-80s, Merseyside was the powerhouse of British football. Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation measures had left thousands in the city out of work, but Liverpool and Everton were dazzling fans with some of the best football in Europe.

The Heysel Disaster, which had taken place at the end of the previous season, meant English clubs were banned from European competition. The two halves of the city were therefore left to battle it out for domestic glory.

Twenty-two league goals from Rush helped Liverpool to the title - edging their cross-city neighbours on the final day thanks to a Dalglish winner at Stamford Bridge - while the FA Cup Final saw the clubs face-off at Wembley a few weeks later. A brace from Rush helped overturn Gary Lineker’s first half strike, as Liverpool sealed the double with a 3-1 win.

An historic campaign was also notable for Dalglish handing regular games to a 21-year-old Jan Molby. The Dane was often deployed in a hybrid sweeper/midfielder role, moving between defence and midfield intelligently. Molby’s extremely casual playing style and sensational technical ability proved an instant hit with fans, and proved invaluable in Dalglish’s system.

4. 1972/73

Titles: Division One, UEFA Cup

With Liverpool’s glorious early-60s period now a distant memory, Shankly was desperate to re-establish his side as a force in English football. The club’s most recent success had come way back in '66, the last time they were crowned English champions.

Young goalkeeper Ray Clemence and talented 21-year-old forward Kevin Keegan had become regulars in the side by now, but it was the signing of Peter Cormack from Nottingham Forest in the summer of ‘72 that really made the side tick.

Cormack was a tenacious playmaker, who was just as happy beating a marker as he was snapping into tackles. The Scotsman became the heartbeat of a side that would pip Arsenal to the title by three points.

Further glory came in the UEFA Cup Final, with Liverpool defeating German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 over two legs. With the first match initially rained-off after just 27 minutes, Shankly was given a brief insight into how the opposition played. He noticed Gladbach central defender Gunter Netzer was weak in the air, and so deployed the burlier John Toshack in place of Brian Hall up front for the rearranged fixture. It made a key difference that would eventually win them the trophy.

If ever a reminder of just how special Shankly was, this season was it.

3. 2018/19-present

Titles: Premier League, Champions League

It’s rare a team makes absolutely no changes to its best XI across several glittering campaigns, but Liverpool’s current crop are an exception to the rule.

The team that lost the 2018 Champions League final was given one key upgrade the following summer, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker replacing the unreliable Loris Karius. Since then, this XI - barring the odd injury or suspension - has played ever since.

Jurgen Klopp’s relentless Gegenpressing philosophy relies on the workrate and fitness of the whole team when out of possession - and the killer instinct to capitalise on the resulting chaos once the ball is won back. In Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Klopp has assembled the the best front line in Europe, bar none.

The 2019 Champions League title was sealed against Spurs in Madrid following a bitterly disappointing finish to the Premier League season. The Reds had amassed 97 points - enough to have won the title 116 times out of the preceding 119 seasons - but fell short to rivals Manchester City by a single point.

Last campaign saw them win their first title in 30 years thanks to a 99-point haul, as Reds fans breathed a collective sigh of relief that the long wait was over. More trophies are sure to follow in future.

2. 1976/77

Titles: Division One, European Cup

Liverpool had won the English title in Bob Paisley’s second season in charge, but Shankly’s successor and former assistant truly announced himself in his third season.

But for a disappointing showing against the Red Devils in the FA Cup Final, Liverpool would have sealed the biggest treble 22-years ahead of United's 1999 vintage. Alas, a 2-1 loss at Wembley meant league champions Liverpool could only(!) secure a double four days later in Rome. A 3-1 win over old foes Gladbach gave Liverpool the first of their six European crowns to date.

The win would be Kevin Keegan’s last game for the club, as he sealed a British record £500,000 move to Hamburg weeks later. Paisley had been quietly plotting a new course for the club, however, with defender Alan Hansen signed from Partick Thistle in the midst of Liverpool’s trophy dash.

A second-straight European Cup was sealed with largely the same team a year later, though domestic form left much to be desired.

1. 1983/84

Titles: Division One, European Cup, League Cup

The greatest side in Liverpool history arrived immediately after Bob Paisley's incredible tenure came to an end.

It was Liverpool’s first season under new gaffer Joe Fagan, with pressure on the new man to deliver following the Paisley years. The transition could not have gone more smoothly, as a Division One, League Cup and European treble was delivered in style.

Bruce Grobbelaar was by now considered one of the safest pairs of gloves in British football - second only, perhaps, to cross town rival Neville Southall - while the back line was the perfect blend of silk and steel. Mark Lawrenson had proved himself a fierce central defender after joining from Brighton in the summer of ‘81, but it was the elegant brilliance of Hansen that ensured Liverpool could build from the back.

The midfield was rock-solid, with Graeme Sounness at his snarling, creative best in his final season before leaving to join Sampdoria, with the hardworking Craig Johnstone providing relentless energy beside him. Sammy Lee and Ronnie Whelan added guile from the wings, too, but it was the attack that really shone.

Dalglish was the archetypal supporting striker, while Ian Rush enjoyed his deadliest season ever. The Welshman hit 47 goals in all competitions, with 32 arriving in the top-flight and eight in the League Cup.

Liverpool’s remarkable treble was secured via a penalty shootout win over Roma in the Italian's own backyard. A stunning achievement for a truly world class team. Together, there was no storm through which they couldn't walk.

