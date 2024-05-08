Quiz! Can you name every Real Madrid manager since 1992?

Six minutes on the clock, 24 managers to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every English player to feature in a Champions League semi-final?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Real Madrid take on Bayern Munich this evening as they look to earn a place in the Champions League final for the ninth time since the competition was rebranded in 1992.

The past 32 years have seen just about every narrative box ticked for the Los Blancos, whether that's the constant steam of trophies, bitter rivalries, world record transfers, Galacticos and more.

The club have also burned through plenty of managers, with 24 different coaches taking to the Bernabeu dugout since 1992.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And we want you to name every single one of them, from the big hitters to the sacrificial lambs who were quickly dispensed with.

More Quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every team to appear in the Champions League final since 1993?

Quiz! Can you get 100% in our expert-level odd one out quiz?

Quiz! Can you name every player since 2008 with just ONE Ballon d'Or nomination?

