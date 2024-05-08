Quiz! Can you name every Real Madrid manager since 1992?

By
published

From the managerial big hitters to the lesser-known coaches, how many can you name?

Real Madrid celebrating their 2022 Champions League win
Real Madrid celebrating their 2022 Champions League win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Six minutes on the clock, 24 managers to guess. 

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.