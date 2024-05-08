Juan Mata opens up on why he snubbed Manchester United and Arsenal to sign for Chelsea in 2011

By
published

The Spaniard won the UEFA Champions League during his four-year stint at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea signed Juan Mata from Valencia back in 2011.
Chelsea signed Juan Mata from Valencia back in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juan Mata has opened up on his decision to sign for Chelsea from Valencia in 2011.

The Spanish playmaker left the La Liga giants for a move to Stamford Bridge aged 23 and enjoyed four years of success.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.