Juan Mata opens up on why he snubbed Manchester United and Arsenal to sign for Chelsea in 2011

Juan Mata has opened up on his decision to sign for Chelsea from Valencia in 2011.

The Spanish playmaker left the La Liga giants for a move to Stamford Bridge aged 23 and enjoyed four years of success.

Having recently enjoyed time with Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe, Mata is currently without a club but has recalled his choice to move to the Blues, despite interest from elsewhere.

WATCH | What's The Funniest Thing You've EVER Seen At A Football Match?

"Everyone knows what Chelsea means in the modern era: great players," began Mata, speaking exclusively via FourFourTwo's newest magazine release.



"After four years at Valencia, I wanted a change of culture, country and language, and the club needed to find a way out of their financial problems. It was a deal that suited all parties."

With Fernando Torres also at Chelsea, a Spain team-mate of Mata's, the former Manchester United man opened up on his own influence on a move to London.

"He did. He called me during a pre-season I was doing in Asia and said, “I know they want you, the coach has spoken to me, you’re going to be very good, we need a player like you, you’re going to play, you’re going to make a difference," added Mata.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"He acted as an agent! [Smiles] I had a lot of affection and respect for him, so I let him advise me. He and his family helped me a lot in London. We have a great relationship."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With fellow Premier League rival Arsenal also a popular destination for Spanish players over the years, Mata also told FourFourTwo of the Gunners' attempts to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

"Cesc Fabregas left for Barcelona and Arsene Wenger wanted to replace him with a similar profile in midfield," said the 36-year-old.



"There was contact, but it didn’t materialise."

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea star Alfie Gilchrist reflects on 'dream come true' following Spurs win



Chelsea in summer swoop - that could enrage Arsenal fans: report



Chelsea report: Antonio Conte ready for shock return, following reunion offer