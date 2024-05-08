Why the fate of the Premier League lies with Fulham
Fulham have claimed some impressive results this season but can also be woeful. Which way they go in the final two games has massive implications...
In another world, where West Ham and Tottenham looked less like they had thrown in the towel – more specifically, thrown it into their suitcases alongside their flip-flops and novelty linen shirt – there would be three kingmakers who could decide the title race and the relegation battle this season.
Perhaps that’s unfair to both sides. West Ham United claimed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool the weekend before last, after all, while Spurs will be feeling the pressure on their Europa League place after four straight defeats.
But if you were Nottingham Forest or Arsenal, would you be counting on either side to do the jobs you need them to do against Burnley, Luton and Manchester City? Probably not.
Over to you it is, then, Fulham. Not that that’s a terribly comforting prospect either, mind: they’ve won just one of their past six games, and that was against a thoroughly cack West Ham who were clearly more concerned with their upcoming Europa League quarter-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.
But then… Fulham are just a bit weird this season, aren’t they, as they always seem to be? They are liable to getting whomped at home to Brentford or contriving to draw 3-3 against Sheffield United, yet still capable enough on their day to take four points from their two encounters with precarious league leaders Arsenal, batter Spurs, and win away to Manchester United. (Alright, we take the last one back.)
The Cottagers themselves truly have nothing to play for at this point, unless they’re particularly bothered about the difference between finishing 13th and finishing 9th. But they could still play a crucial part in deciding who gets to wear the top of the Premier League trophy around the pitch as a crown, and who will spend next season plying their trade back in the Championship.
Fulham will host Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, cheered on by Arsenal fans the world over, before taking on Luton Town on the final day in a game that will could decide the Hatters’ fate – and by implication, that of Burnley and/or Nottingham Forest too.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
The question for the fans of all different stripes who will have eyes on those games is which Fulham we’re going to get.
Arsenal and Forest will be desperately hoping it’s the one that won 2-1 over the Gunners and battered Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 in December.
More Arsenal stories
Arsenal could target an exciting Brazilian wonderkid as their first summer signing.
The Gunners have also been linked with 'the next Messi' and could face complications in their efforts to sign Bologna's star striker.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.