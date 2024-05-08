Why the fate of the Premier League lies with Fulham

By
published

Fulham have claimed some impressive results this season but can also be woeful. Which way they go in the final two games has massive implications...

Willian of Fulham celebrates after scoring the team's second goal from a penalty kick with teammates during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on November 27, 2023 in London, England.
(Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

 In another world, where West Ham and Tottenham looked less like they had thrown in the towel – more specifically, thrown it into their suitcases alongside their flip-flops and novelty linen shirt – there would be three kingmakers who could decide the title race and the relegation battle this season.

Perhaps that’s unfair to both sides. West Ham United claimed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool the weekend before last, after all, while Spurs will be feeling the pressure on their Europa League place after four straight defeats.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.