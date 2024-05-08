Why the fate of the Premier League lies with Fulham

In another world, where West Ham and Tottenham looked less like they had thrown in the towel – more specifically, thrown it into their suitcases alongside their flip-flops and novelty linen shirt – there would be three kingmakers who could decide the title race and the relegation battle this season.

Perhaps that’s unfair to both sides. West Ham United claimed a 2-2 draw against Liverpool the weekend before last, after all, while Spurs will be feeling the pressure on their Europa League place after four straight defeats.

But if you were Nottingham Forest or Arsenal, would you be counting on either side to do the jobs you need them to do against Burnley, Luton and Manchester City? Probably not.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is relying on a favour from a side who took four points off his this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over to you it is, then, Fulham. Not that that’s a terribly comforting prospect either, mind: they’ve won just one of their past six games, and that was against a thoroughly cack West Ham who were clearly more concerned with their upcoming Europa League quarter-final second leg against Bayer Leverkusen.

But then… Fulham are just a bit weird this season, aren’t they, as they always seem to be? They are liable to getting whomped at home to Brentford or contriving to draw 3-3 against Sheffield United, yet still capable enough on their day to take four points from their two encounters with precarious league leaders Arsenal, batter Spurs, and win away to Manchester United. (Alright, we take the last one back.)

The Cottagers themselves truly have nothing to play for at this point, unless they’re particularly bothered about the difference between finishing 13th and finishing 9th. But they could still play a crucial part in deciding who gets to wear the top of the Premier League trophy around the pitch as a crown, and who will spend next season plying their trade back in the Championship.

Fulham manager Marco Silva has played Pep Guardiola 12 times – and lost all 12 (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Fulham will host Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, cheered on by Arsenal fans the world over, before taking on Luton Town on the final day in a game that will could decide the Hatters’ fate – and by implication, that of Burnley and/or Nottingham Forest too.

The question for the fans of all different stripes who will have eyes on those games is which Fulham we’re going to get.

Arsenal and Forest will be desperately hoping it’s the one that won 2-1 over the Gunners and battered Steve Cooper’s side 5-0 in December.

