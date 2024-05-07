Former Manchester United boss linked with spectacular return

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to return to Manchester United amid speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was in charge of United between 2016 and 2018, guiding his team to EFL Cup and Europa League titles in 2017.

But his ignominious departure and difficult spells with Spurs and Roma since then have damaged Mourinho’s reputation somewhat.

Erik Ten Hag could be sacked soon (Image credit: Mike Egerton)

The Portuguese has claimed he would “walk” to Manchester for a second chance at the job, according to the MEN .

But United are not believed to be interested in reappointing Mourinho, despite his friendship with part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 61-year-old has been out of work since January, when he was dismissed by Roma after a poor run of form in Serie A. He has since been linked with several clubs but remains a free agent heading into the summer.

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Roma in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Ten Hag, meanwhile, the pressure is mounting after a heavy 4-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Monday night. That was United’s 13th loss of the season and left them eighth in the Premier League.

Questions have been asked about the Dutchman’s tactical acuity in a season where United have regularly shipped goals and looked vulnerable defensively.

After the defeat to Palace, there have been some calls for Ten Hag to be dismissed before the FA Cup final against Manchester City later this month.

If the United boss is to keep his job beyond the end of this season, much is likely to depend on the result of that final, after a disappointing league campaign and a premature exit in the Champions League.

While Mourinho does not appear to be among the potential options to replace Ten Hag, United have been linked with a move for Thomas Tuchel , who is set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

