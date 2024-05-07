Former Manchester United boss linked with spectacular return

By
published

One former Manchester United manager is said to be keen on a second chance at the job

Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe
(Image credit: Future)

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eager to return to Manchester United amid speculation surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was in charge of United between 2016 and 2018, guiding his team to EFL Cup and Europa League titles in 2017.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.