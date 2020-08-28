Six minutes on the clock, 29 players to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name Bayern Munich's Champions League-winning players' former clubs?

Is the Community Shield a pre-season friendly or an official game? It's a question you’ll get a different answer to depending on who you ask. If, for example, you ask Jose Mourinho after his side has won it, then it’s very much a trophy; part one of a potential treble, no less.

If you ask Jose Mourinho after his team have lost such a game, then it’s a meaningless friendly we'd imagine. Less than a friendly. A total nothing. Shrug.

Still, whether you count the game as official (spoiler alert: it isn't) – and the Community Shield as a trophy – it definitely pulls in the crowds. 80,000+ regularly rock up to Wembley to see the Premier League titlists play the FA Cup winners in the showpiece event.

Well, usually. Let's not get into that this year.

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

RANKED! The 14 best-paid footballers in the world 2020

ROMELU LUKAKU A story of one of the greatest debut seasons Inter Milan have ever seen

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world