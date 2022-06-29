Ranked! Manchester City's top Premier League scorers

Who are Manchester City's top Premier League scorers?

English football's dominant force in recent years, Man City (opens in new tab) have enjoyed great success with the help of some supreme goalscorers.

But who exactly has been on target most often in the Premier League for the six-time champions? FFT counts down the top 10...

Manchester City's top Premier League scorers: 10. Nicolas Anelka (37 goals)

The only player on this list not to play for the club during the last decade, Anelka signed for newly-promoted (!) City in the summer of 2002 and helped Kevin Keegan's side to a ninth-placed finish on their return to the top flight, notching 14 goals in his first season with the club.

In October 2004, Le Sulk's penalty against future employers Chelsea inflicted Jose Mourinho's first Premier League defeat. The former France international left City for Fenerbahce on January deadline day 2005.

9. Riyad Mahrez (38 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Such is the influence of Pep Guardiola, half of the spots on this list are occupied by players who aren't even strikers - and Riyad Mahrez is the the first of those.

City's top scorer in all competitions in 2021/22, the Algeria winger has bagged a fraction under half of his 77 total Premier League goals for his current team (the other 39 coming for Leicester, of course).

8. Edin Dzeko (50 goals)

The 'other' scorer in that dramatic stoppage-time period against QPR on the final day of the 2011/12, campaign, Dzeko's place in City folklore can be easily overlooked.

In each of his three full seasons at the club, the towering Bosnian got into double figures for Premier League goals, with his best haul of 16 in 2013/14 helping fire City to another title.

7. Kevin De Bruyne (57 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

A sure-fire contender for City's greatest player of all time, De Bruyne enjoyed the finest scoring campaign of his career in 2021/22 - finding the net 15 times in the league.

The brilliant Belgian has developed a real selfish streak at the sharp end of the pitch and became just the second central midfielder in the history of the competition to bag four goals in a single game as City won 4-1 at Wolves towards the end of the season.

=5. Carlos Tevez (58 goals)

Joining City after leaving Manchester United, Tevez might have had a tough task on his hands to endear himself to the Etihad faithful. He wasted no time in doing just that, though, banging in 23 Premier League goals in his first season.

He followed that strong start up with 20 more in 2010/11, which proved enough for him to share the Golden Boot with Dimitar Berbatov.

=5. Gabriel Jesus (58 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Strongly linked with a move to Arsenal this summer - which will also see Erling Haaland arrive at the Etihad - Jesus might have played his last City game and scored his City goal.

But if this is the end, the Duracell bunny Brazilian will leave having provided City fans with plenty of memories - including his goal away to Southampton on the final day of 2017/18 which clinched the first-ever 100-point Premier League season.

4. David Silva (60 goals)

Another non-striker and another all-time City great, Silva won four titles under three different managers during his decade-long spell at the Etihad.

And few Premier League players have opened their account in the competition with as special a goal as Silva; the silky-smooth Spaniard weaved his way through the Blackpool defence before nonchalantly curling the ball in with his wand of a left foot.

3. Yaya Toure (62 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Along with Frank Lampard, City legend Toure is one of only two midfielders to score 20 or more goals in a Premier League season - achieving the feat in 2013/14.

He never managed more than 10 goals in any of his other seven campaigns with the club (or for any other team during his career), but the four-time African Football of the Year will remain on this list for a while yet.

2. Raheem Sterling (91 goals)

Sterling already has over 100 Premier League goals to his name - he scored 10 for Liverpool - but he is closing in on bringing up a century solely for City too.

The England star added another 13 to his tally in 2021/22, meaning he has hit double figures in each of the last five seasons. His career-best 20 in 2019/20 saw him finish only three goals off sharing the Golden Boot.

1. Sergio Aguero (184 goals)

(Image credit: Getty)

Well, who else did you think it was going to be?!

The Argentine icon - who recently had a statue of himself unveiled at the Etihad - scored many an important Premier League goal in 10 years as a City player but none more so than a certain strike on 13th May 2012...

Now, we could describe it - or we could just let Martin Tyler do the honours...

"AGUEROOOOO!"