Sergio Aguero News and Features
Date of birth: June 2, 1988
Instagram: @kunaguero
Club(s): Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £36million
Broke Manchester City's scoring record in November 2017, having already cemented his place in club folklore with a last-minute winner against QPR which secured the Premier League title in 2012. Has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than any other player and is the highest non-English scorer in the history of the competition. Came on as a substitute in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Germany in Brazil in 2014.
