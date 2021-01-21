Sergio Aguero News and Features

Date of birth: June 2, 1988

Instagram: @kunaguero

Club(s): Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City

Country: Argentina

Signing fee: £36million

Broke Manchester City's scoring record in November 2017, having already cemented his place in club folklore with a last-minute winner against QPR which secured the Premier League title in 2012. Has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than any other player and is the highest non-English scorer in the history of the competition. Came on as a substitute in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Germany in Brazil in 2014.