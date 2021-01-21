Trending

Sergio Aguero News and Features

Date of birth: June 2, 1988
Instagram: @kunaguero
Club(s): Independiente, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City
Country: Argentina
Signing fee: £36million

Broke Manchester City's scoring record in November 2017, having already cemented his place in club folklore with a last-minute winner against QPR which secured the Premier League title in 2012. Has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than any other player and is the highest non-English scorer in the history of the competition. Came on as a substitute in Argentina’s World Cup final defeat to Germany in Brazil in 2014.

Latest about Sergio Aguero

Premier League 100

Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation

Premier League
Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi

Barcelona transfer news: Sergio Aguero signing could convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club

By FourFourTwo Staff

Aguero is out of contract at Manchester City this summer and would be interested in linking up with Messi at Barcelona

Erling Haaland

Manchester City transfer news: Premier League leaders prepare £100 million bid for Erling Haaland

By FourFourTwo Staff

City need a new striker to replace the ageing Sergio Aguero and have made Haaland their prime target

Sergio Aguero

Manchester City transfer news: Sergio Aguero ‘delighted’ by Barcelona interest after contact is made

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Argentina international is out of contract at the end of the season.

Manchester City v FC Porto – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium

Sergio Aguero still unavailable for Manchester City after positive Covid-19 test

By PA Staff

Sergio Aguero File Photo

Sergio Aguero still in self-isolation after bout of coronavirus

By PA Staff

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola: Sergio Aguero will deliver when it matters for Manchester City

By PA Staff

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion – Premier League – Anfield

Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips set to return as West Brom host Manchester City

By PA Staff

Manchester City v Aston Villa – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola again criticises schedule as Man City suffer Kevin De Bruyne blow

By PA Staff

Sergio Aguero File Photo

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero confirms positive test for coronavirus

By PA Staff

