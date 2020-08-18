David Silva News and Features
Date of birth: January 8, 1986
Instagram: @david21lva
Club(s): Valencia, Eibar (loan), Celta Vigo (loan), Manchester City, Real Sociedad
Country: Spain
Signing fee: Free
Hails from Gran Canaria but progressed through Valencia's academy. After a successful loan at Celta Vigo, went on to become a Mestalla mainstay and a key member of the Spain side which won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup. Joined City in 2010, and was a key component of all their modern successes, including four Premier League titles. Moved to Real Sociedad in 2020 after achieving legendary status at Manchester City. Retired from international football in 2018 with 125 caps.
Best Premier League players EVER: 100 greatest footballers in England's top flight since 1992
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League After almost three decades of thrills and spills, FourFourTwo ranks the ultimate icons who defined a generation
2020 in football: The year in photos
By Mark White
The most poignant, iconic and fantastically-timed photos of an indescribable year in the beautiful game
Phil Foden explains why this season will be different for Manchester City – and why he’s ready to fill David Silva’s boots
By FourFourTwo Staff
EXCLUSIVE The 'Stockport Iniesta' Phil Foden talks to FourFourTwo about his breakthrough campaign - and what's expected of him this season
