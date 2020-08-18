David Silva News and Features

Date of birth: January 8, 1986

Instagram: @david21lva

Club(s): Valencia, Eibar (loan), Celta Vigo (loan), Manchester City, Real Sociedad

Country: Spain

Signing fee: Free

Hails from Gran Canaria but progressed through Valencia's academy. After a successful loan at Celta Vigo, went on to become a Mestalla mainstay and a key member of the Spain side which won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup. Joined City in 2010, and was a key component of all their modern successes, including four Premier League titles. Moved to Real Sociedad in 2020 after achieving legendary status at Manchester City. Retired from international football in 2018 with 125 caps.