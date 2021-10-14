Kevin De Bruyne News and Features
Date of birth: June 28, 1991
Instagram: @kevindebruyne
Club(s): Genk, Chelsea, Werder Bremen (loan), Wolfsburg, Manchester City
Country: Belgium
Signing fee: £55million
Began his professional career with Genk and helped them win the Belgian league in 2011. Moved to Chelsea in January 2012 but found chances limited and spent a year on loan at Werder Bremen before joining Wolfsburg in 2014. Developed into one of Europe's finest talents and earned his City move in 2015. Has won two Premier Leagues and finished third in the 2018 World Cup with Belgium.
Latest about Kevin De Bruyne
