Taking back 3pm, Saturday: Watch the 2010 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico with us

In short: Come back here at 3pm on Saturday, March 28 to watch the Clasico match between Barcelona and Real Madrid from November 2010 in full – and tweet along using #SaturdayFFT

Saturday, 3pm is an important cultural touchstone. We don’t need to explain it. You know immediately what it is, and what it means.

It doesn’t matter what your routine in the hours building up to 3 o’clock is: whether you drive, take the train, bus or walk, or stagger from the pub. The only thing that matters is where you are at 3pm, when that whistle goes. For hundreds of thousands of people in this country, every single Saturday, that moment is exactly the same.

For the next few weeks, and probably months, we’ve lost that.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, football won’t be on, and we should be trying to stay inside as much as possible. It’ll hit a lot of people hard. Weekends will be much longer to fill, and that structured community aspect anchors a lot of our lives.

We can’t replace that completely – but we can do our best.

On Saturday March 28, at 3pm (GMT), FourFourTwo will be watching the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga match from November 2010 on YouTube – and we want to watch it with you.

We’ll be live tweeting it, using the hashtag #SaturdayFFT, and we’d love you to join in. Tweet along with us, take a photo of your home setup, video call your mates – let’s watch it together.

We’ve embedded the video below, and we'll begin watching dead on 3pm Saturday.

MISSED LAST WEEK? We watched the France 98 World Cup final

Why this particular Clasico? Well, it’s got goals – five of them. It’s got Messi and Ronaldo – of course. It’s got a sending off, and stoppage time brawl – real No one likes to see this stuff.

And it’s also the first Clasico between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho. Over the next couple of years, this would become one of the great managerial rivalries of the decade – and this was the first time the two had met since Mourinho’s Inter had knocked Pep’s Barca out of the Champions League earlier that year.

Want to get in the mood? Over the next 24 hours, we’ll be pushing out related features, quizzes and even a documentary on the website to get you hyped up.

So get your friends involved, and let’s get our Saturdays back. We'll be hitting 'play' on the video below at 3pm precisely – and with the clock below, you've got no excuse not to sync.

Current local time in

London, United Kingdom

