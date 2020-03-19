No Premier League until May – how COVID-19 coronavirus is affecting football: Premier League, Champions League, EFL and UEFA updates

For more information on COVID-19 coronavirus – including whether it is safe for you to attend any football matches that are on – consult nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/

When will Premier League and EFL return?

The Premier League and English Football League has now been postponed until after Thursday April 30. There is normally a cut-off date for the leagues to finish June 1 each year, but this has been suspended indefinitely for the 2019/20 season.

This could mean further delays to the continuation of fixtures, but reflects a determination to complete the season, rather than void it or finish with current standings.

Will Euro 2020 go ahead?

Euro 2020 has been delayed by a year, and will now take place between June 11 and July 11 2021, UEFA have confirmed.

Play-offs for the final four places are now due to take place in June 2020, subject to a review nearer the time.

When will Champions League and Europa League games happen?

All Champions League and Europa League games have been postponed indefinitely. It is hoped that the delay of Euro 2020 means domestic league and UEFA tournaments can conclude over the summer.

Are England's games in late March still on?

No. Friendlies against Italy and Denmark, scheduled for March 27 and March 31 respectively, have been cancelled and will not go ahead. Those who have bought tickets will be refunded within 14 working days.

Valencia – club has confirmed that around 35% of its first team squad has tested positive for coronavirus (March 17)

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal head coach – tested positive for coronavirus (March 12)

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea and England player – tested positive for coronavirus (March 12)

Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City and France player – self-isolating following family member's hospitalisation, has been tested (March 12)

Arsenal – entire men's first team is self-isolating, plus staff who have been in contact with Arteta

Chelsea – entire men's first team is self-isolating, plus staff who have been in contact with Hudson-Odoi

Leicester City – three unnamed players in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus (March 12)

Everton – one unnamed played has symptoms, entire squad in self-isolation (March 13)

Real Madrid – entire squad is self-isolating following a member of the basketball team testing positive for coronavirus (March 12)

Daniele Rugani, Juventus and Italy player – tested positive for coronavirus (March 11)

Juventus – entire men's first team is self-isolating, plus staff who have been in contact with Rugani

Evangelos Marinakis, Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos owner – tested positive for coronavirus (March 11)

Are Scottish Premiership games still on?

No. All professional and grassroots matches in Scotland have been postponed until further notice.

Are non-league matches still happening in England?

No. Though the National League did not suspend matches on the weekend of March 14, a decision by the FA was taken on March 16 to suspend non-league and advise all grassroots football not to go ahead.

You are unlikely to be able to find any matches on now, and government advice is to avoid gatherings and crowded places.

What are other countries' leagues doing?

Premier League, England – suspended until April 4 (March 13)

Scottish Premiership, Scotland – suspended indefinitely (March 13)

La Liga, Spain – suspended for at least two weeks (March 12)

Serie A, Italy – suspended until April 3 (March 9)

Ligue 1, France – all games to take place behind closed doors until April 15 (March 10)

Bundesliga, Germany – all games to take place behind closed doors (March 12)

Eredivisie, Netherlands – suspended for two weeks (March 12)

MLS, USA – suspended until April 11 (March 12)

Primera Liga, Portugal – suspended indefinitely (March 12)

