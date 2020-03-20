What now for Saturdays at 3pm? Watch the France 98 World Cup Final with us

In short: Come back here at 3pm on Saturday, March 21 to watch the 1998 World Cup Final in full, and tweet along using the hashtag #SaturdayFFT

MORE FRANCE 98

Saturday, 3pm is an important cultural touchstone. We don’t need to explain it. You know immediately what it is, and what it means.

It doesn’t matter what your routine in the hours building up to 3 o’clock is: whether you drive, take the train, bus or walk, or stagger from the pub. The only thing that matters is where you are at 3pm, when that whistle goes. For hundreds of thousands of people in this country, every single Saturday, that moment is exactly the same.

For the next few weeks, and probably months, we’ve lost that.

Because of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, football won’t be on, and we should be trying to stay inside as much as possible. It’ll hit a lot of people hard. Weekends will be much longer to fill, and that structured community aspect anchors a lot of our lives.

We can’t replace that completely – but we can do our best.

On Saturday March 21, at 3pm (GMT), FourFourTwo will be watching the France 98 World Cup Final on YouTube – and we want to watch it with you.

FFT PODCAST Il Fenomeno – Ronaldo at Inter

We’ll be live tweeting it, using the hashtag #SaturdayFFT, and we’d love you to join in. Tweet along with us, take a photo of your home setup, video call your mates – let’s watch it together.

We’ve embedded the video below, and we'll begin watching dead on 3pm Saturday.

It’s a classic game. France and Brazil, two iconic teams, spearheaded by two all-time greats in Zidane and Ronaldo, with two absolutely gorgeous kits. Then there’s Roberto Carlos, Desailly, Cafu, Djorkaeff, Rivaldo, Barthez… And, of course, the stage: the brilliant Stade de France.

So get your friends involved, and let’s get our Saturdays back. We'll be hitting 'play' on the video below at 3pm precisely – and with the clock below, you've got no excuse not to sync.

Current local time in

London, United Kingdom

Join in! Tweet #SaturdayFFT

