Why Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold hired a sports vision coach

If you want to take your game to the next level or even dream of one day becoming a professional footballer then talent alone simply isn’t enough.

Red Bull works with some of the world’s greatest athletes to find out what makes them tick and help them to become the best versions of themselves on and off the pitch.

Now, they want to help you to do exactly the same. The Red Bull Pro Hub is a platform that allows you to learn from the pros and discover what they do on a daily basis to stay at the top of their game.

Inside, you can discover the training regimes, nutrition strategies and many other insights into the day to day lives of Red Bull athletes.

There you can learn how one of Europe’s rising stars is using cryotherapy to recover faster between games and why another believes marginal games will help him to achieve more success.

Inside the The Red Bull Pro Hub you can also gain access to a special project that is helping one of the world’s most exciting young footballers to set new standards for you and the rest of the game to follow.

At the start of 2021, Trent Alexander-Arnold sat down with Red Bull to find out how they could work together give him an advantage over his opponents.

It was during this conversation that the ‘Trent's Vision’ project was born. Red Bull worked with a team of high-performance experts and examined some of the defining moments of the Liverpool and England star’s career so far and found a common theme.

His vision, they felt, was the secret to his laser-targeted passing, crossing and finishing.

They saw it during Liverpool’s win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield when his cunning corner-kick assisted Divock Origi to make it 3-0.

It was present again when Alexander-Arnold arrowed a 25-yard free-kick into the top right hand corner away at Chelsea and in his stunning drilled finish at Leicester City.

The 22-year-old agreed but then revealed he hadn’t had an eye test since he was 11-years-old. Alexander-Arnold and the Red Bull team immediately got to work and paired him with the world’s leading sports vision expert, Dr Daniel Laby.

Laby has helped athletes in a host of sports across the world to sharpen their vision since 1992. The American agreed to test Alexander-Arnold’s vision and then designed a bespoke program to sharpen his visual skills on the pitch.

As well as fine-tuning his vision in the final third, Laby also felt it could give him an advantage defending against wingers by helping him to anticipate their every move.