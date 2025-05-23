Liverpool report: Florian Wirtz 'secret meeting' bombshell could decide star's future

Bayern Munich and Liverpool are battling for one of European football’s most exciting talents.

Arne Slot is looking to strengthen his squad after a remarkable first season in England, which saw him lift the Premier League with Liverpool.

The same is true of Bayern, who collected the Bundesliga title in Vincent Kompany’s debut campaign, meaning both sides should be in a financially healthy position.

Bayern to block Liverpool’s advances on top-rated European midfielder

Beating Bayern to a top-level target would be an incredible start to the summer for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

But both will want to go deeper into next year’s Champions League competition that they did this time around, and they’ve landed on the same candidate to help them get there.

Die Roten are now making moves to ensure they come out on top.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz is one of Europe's most exciting rising stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern have reportedly set up a secret meeting with Florian Wirtz this week to strengthen their chances of signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacker, according to the Bayern Insider podcast.

It follows news from Bayern Insider host Christian Falk last week that Liverpool convened a meeting of their own with the player in Blackpool to try and convince him of their project.

Kompany’s side have long been thought to be in the driving seat for Wirtz – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – but Liverpool’s moves appears to have shocked the German giants into action.

Sky Sports Germany earlier this year reported Leverkusen would only listen to offers above €120m.

Wirtz has 31 goal involvements in 45 appearances across all competitions this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Liverpool pulled this move off, it would be a momentous coup.

Blackpool may not be the most glamorous venue to woo Wirtz (let’s hope he likes rock, arcades and rainy beaches), but it’s clearly had enough impact to kick Bayern into gear.

The best players in Germany ending up at the Allianz Arena is usually little more than a procession. Could the Reds break that mould?

Wirtz is valued at €140m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Crystal Palace, where they will lift the league title, when Premier League action returns this weekend.