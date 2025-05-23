Liverpool report: Florian Wirtz 'secret meeting' bombshell could decide star's future
Liverpool have been linked with one of Europe’s hottest properties recently, but Bayern Munich won’t give up without a fight
Bayern Munich and Liverpool are battling for one of European football’s most exciting talents.
Arne Slot is looking to strengthen his squad after a remarkable first season in England, which saw him lift the Premier League with Liverpool.
The same is true of Bayern, who collected the Bundesliga title in Vincent Kompany’s debut campaign, meaning both sides should be in a financially healthy position.
Bayern to block Liverpool’s advances on top-rated European midfielder
But both will want to go deeper into next year’s Champions League competition that they did this time around, and they’ve landed on the same candidate to help them get there.
Die Roten are now making moves to ensure they come out on top.
Bayern have reportedly set up a secret meeting with Florian Wirtz this week to strengthen their chances of signing the Bayer Leverkusen attacker, according to the Bayern Insider podcast.
It follows news from Bayern Insider host Christian Falk last week that Liverpool convened a meeting of their own with the player in Blackpool to try and convince him of their project.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Kompany’s side have long been thought to be in the driving seat for Wirtz – ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best attacking midfielders in the world right now – but Liverpool’s moves appears to have shocked the German giants into action.
Sky Sports Germany earlier this year reported Leverkusen would only listen to offers above €120m.
In FourFourTwo’s opinion, if Liverpool pulled this move off, it would be a momentous coup.
Blackpool may not be the most glamorous venue to woo Wirtz (let’s hope he likes rock, arcades and rainy beaches), but it’s clearly had enough impact to kick Bayern into gear.
The best players in Germany ending up at the Allianz Arena is usually little more than a procession. Could the Reds break that mould?
Wirtz is valued at €140m, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool next face Crystal Palace, where they will lift the league title, when Premier League action returns this weekend.
Isaac Stacey Stronge is a freelance football writer working for FourFourTwo, Manchester United and Football League World. He has been a season ticket holder at Stockport County throughout the Hatters’ meteoric rise from the National League North to League One and is a die-hard Paddy Madden fan.