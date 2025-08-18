Newcastle United looking to close move for PSG star as shock Alexander Isak replacement: report

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is refusing to play for the club

Newcastle United are moving swiftly on in the transfer market as they look to sign a new centre forward.

Current striker Alexander Isak remains locked in a stalemate with the club, as the Sweden international continues to try and force through a summer move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Eddie Howe has reiterated that Isak would be welcomed back into the first team should he change his mind, but for now, Newcastle seem to be eyeing up a replacement for their star man.

Newcastle identify alternative as Alexander Isak fiasco drags on

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak is trying to force through a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a morbid summer on the whole for the Magpies, having missed out on countless targets across the window. Despite having seen Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and now Jacob Ramsey arrive at the club, Isak's situation continues to bring a dampener.

The former Real Sociedad man is training away from the first-team group at present, and appears to be frozen out of Howe's plan until a resolution is found regarding his future. But Newcastle want to bring in a replacement, and recent reports suggest they have found another target.

Anthony Elanga arrived from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fichajes in Spain say Newcastle see PSG forward Goncalo Ramos as an ideal candidate to replace Isak, with the Magpies described as 'moving cautiously in the transfer market' given the ongoing fiasco.

Howe has indicated he needs a new striker, having used Anthony Gordon as the vocal point of his attack against Aston Villa at the weekend. Ramos would be available for the correct fee, with the 24-year-old's name 'already being mentioned strongly' in the offices at St. James' Park.

Ramos has found game time difficult under Luis Enrique since the Spaniard assumed the managerial hot seat in July 2023. The Portugal international started just 12 Ligue 1 games last season, but did score 19 goals in all competitions, as PSG won the UEFA Champions League.

Having arrived from Benfica in January 2024 for €80m (£68.9m), it is unknown at this point how much the Parisians would value the 24-year-old. Transfermarkt estimate his value at €40m (£34.4m).

Goncalo Ramos is well thought of by those at Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Ramos presents an element of risk, especially given the differences between himself and Isak, and having not yet played in English football.

But at 24, Ramos does have potential resale value, and Howe is desperate for a new striker, with time running out before the September 1 deadline.