Newcastle United looking to close move for PSG star as shock Alexander Isak replacement: report
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants a new centre forward, given Alexander Isak looks likely to have sealed his own fate in the north-east
Newcastle United are moving swiftly on in the transfer market as they look to sign a new centre forward.
Current striker Alexander Isak remains locked in a stalemate with the club, as the Sweden international continues to try and force through a summer move to Premier League rivals Liverpool.
Eddie Howe has reiterated that Isak would be welcomed back into the first team should he change his mind, but for now, Newcastle seem to be eyeing up a replacement for their star man.
Newcastle identify alternative as Alexander Isak fiasco drags on
It's been a morbid summer on the whole for the Magpies, having missed out on countless targets across the window. Despite having seen Anthony Elanga, Malick Thiaw and now Jacob Ramsey arrive at the club, Isak's situation continues to bring a dampener.
The former Real Sociedad man is training away from the first-team group at present, and appears to be frozen out of Howe's plan until a resolution is found regarding his future. But Newcastle want to bring in a replacement, and recent reports suggest they have found another target.
Fichajes in Spain say Newcastle see PSG forward Goncalo Ramos as an ideal candidate to replace Isak, with the Magpies described as 'moving cautiously in the transfer market' given the ongoing fiasco.
Howe has indicated he needs a new striker, having used Anthony Gordon as the vocal point of his attack against Aston Villa at the weekend. Ramos would be available for the correct fee, with the 24-year-old's name 'already being mentioned strongly' in the offices at St. James' Park.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Ramos has found game time difficult under Luis Enrique since the Spaniard assumed the managerial hot seat in July 2023. The Portugal international started just 12 Ligue 1 games last season, but did score 19 goals in all competitions, as PSG won the UEFA Champions League.
Having arrived from Benfica in January 2024 for €80m (£68.9m), it is unknown at this point how much the Parisians would value the 24-year-old. Transfermarkt estimate his value at €40m (£34.4m).
In FourFourTwo's view, Ramos presents an element of risk, especially given the differences between himself and Isak, and having not yet played in English football.
But at 24, Ramos does have potential resale value, and Howe is desperate for a new striker, with time running out before the September 1 deadline.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.