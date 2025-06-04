‘He reminds me of Philippe Coutinho’ Emile Heskey waxes lyrical about expected new Liverpool signing

Premier League champions Liverpool have wasted no time in kicking off their summer transfer business, securing the signing of Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 23-year-old arrives as a dynamic alternative to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined Real Madrid, bringing a more direct, attack-minded edge to the right-back position.

And it's a trait that’s already won admirers within the football world, including former Reds striker Emile Heskey.

Heskey: 'Frimpong offers something a little different to Trent in terms of his profile as a right-back'

Liverpool moved swiftly to make Jeremie Frimpong their first summer signing. (Image credit: Oliver Kaelke/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

“I know a little bit about Jeremie Frimpong from his time in Manchester City’s academy, where my boys still play,” Heskey tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Poker Scout.

“It seems as if there are talented former Manchester City youth team players in top leagues all over Europe – plenty in the Bundesliga and the Premier League. Frimpong was actually linked with Liverpool’s youth academy before he went to Man City in 2010, so it’s kind of come full circle for him.”

A reported Liverpool fan himself, Frimpong’s move to Anfield also carries an emotional element that could go some way to replacing the heroics of local lad Alexander-Arnold. Heskey believes the Dutchman’s profile also adds a new dimension to Arne Slot’s side.

“He’s a player I’m very excited about,” he tells FFT. “He offers something a little different to Trent in terms of his profile as a right-back – he’s a bit more direct when it comes to running with the ball and getting into scoring positions inside the box, whereas Trent was more of a creator in possession.”

Florian Wirtz is considered one of Germany's most exciting talents. (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

While Frimpong’s arrival has grabbed headlines, Liverpool may not be done yet. Reports in Germany suggest that the club have tabled a €130 million offer for Florian Wirtz, the jewel in Bayer Leverkusen’s crown and one of Europe’s most coveted young attacking midfielders.

Heskey is full of praise for the 21-year-old and drew a flattering comparison to a former Liverpool fan favourite.

“Florian Wirtz reminds me a little bit of Philippe Coutinho – the way he picks up the ball in those pockets of space, on the half-turn, drives at defenders and picks those cute passes,” he says. “He can thread a ball and he can finish from distance. So there’s another very exciting player.”

With Frimpong already confirmed and Wirtz potentially on the way, Liverpool’s summer rebuild is taking shape. And with more transfer activity expected before the window closes, it’s clear the reigning champions are not content to rest on their laurels.