Everything Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim said in Andre Onana rant following Arsenal defeat

Ruben Amorim was left bewildered after sections of the media questioned his goalkeepers following Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal.

The Red Devils were beaten 1-0 at Old Trafford, with Altay Bayindir appearing to fumble a corner that led to Riccardo Calafiori heading into an empty net.

That moment caused controversy in Amorim's post-match press conference, with the media quick to quiz the 40-year-old on why Tom Heaton and Andre Onana both did not play against Mikel Arteta's side.

Ruben Amorim's fiery reaction as media quiz him on Manchester United's goalkeepers

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim had to once again explain his selection in goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

A difficult start for Manchester United was made worse after the 90 minutes, with Amorim forced to explain his selection. The former Sporting boss seemed agitated that some journalists felt Heaton should have played over Bayindir.

Amorim quickly reminded them of Bayindir's heroics against Arsenal in the FA Cup last season, before admitting that Onana's omission was down to fitness issues more than selection.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept just 11 clean sheets last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

RUBEN AMORIM'S PRESS CONFERENCE RANT

Ruben, did you give any consideration to starting Tom Heaton ahead of Altay, because he’s conceded goals similar to that before?

"Why?"

I think a lot of people might argue that Tom’s a better keeper than him, more experience in the Premier League.

"But, he suffered a goal like this when?"

Tottenham, last season.

"Without VAR. Without VAR. With VAR, it’s a foul. And then, what happens in the next game?"

May I ask…

"What happen in the next game?"

At Wolves?

"No, no, no. Not at Wolves."

Arsenal?

"The next one [that Altay played], Arsenal. Who saves the penalty, who saves the game, all the game?"

But that was a penalty.

"No, no, no, before the penalty. You don’t remember the game? I remember the game."

Yes, he saved a penalty.

"Altay was unbelievable in that game. So I considered everything to put one or another, and I choose Altay."

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir failed to keep out Arsenal's opener (Image credit: Alamy)

Ruben, so you dropped Andre Onana from the whole squad, does that mean you’re after a new goalkeeper and also…

"Sorry *Shakes head* Sorry?"

So you’re not after a new goalkeeper?

"No, no, no, I didn’t drop Onana from the squad, I didn’t drop one of the other two from the squad. So it’s not the case of dropping Onana, it’s not putting Andre Onana with just one week [of training], without seeing a game, without time with training. And like you say, guys, like Tom and Altay during the pre-season, they did a good job."

So just to ask a broader question, do you have no concern about the three goalkeepers, these are your three goalkeepers for the season?

"I think we prove today that we can win any game in the Premier League, especially against a great team like Arsenal and we were the better team. So I’m happy with the the players."

So just to answer my question, are you happy with the three goalkeepers?

"I’m happy with the three goalkeepers."