Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojund looks to be on his way out at Old Trafford

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly been offered a lifeline by a Premier League club.

Hojlund, 22, has seen summer signing Benjamin Sesko arrive at Old Trafford to usurp his role in attack, with the Denmark international now facing further challenges over his own first-team minutes.

This news comes after The Athletic reported how Hojlund will now look for ample opportunities away from Manchester United this season, ahead of the transfer window's closure on September 1.

Rasmus Hojlund offered chance to continue playing in England

Rasmus Hojlund arrives back at Manchester United's Carrington training base for pre-season (Image credit: Getty Images)

With no experienced striker to lean on, Hojlund was often used as a scapegoat in a poor Manchester United team last season, which finished 15th and lost the UEFA Europa League final against Tottenham.

Offers have arrived from Italy, but Hojlund has stated he is happy to fight for his place. However, it now seems Ruben Amorim has told the striker he is better off leaving the club for the betterment of his career, whether that be on loan or perhaps permanently.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acted with haste to improve his squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Mail Sport, Fulham and Marco Silva are said to be contemplating a move for Hojlund. Cottagers striker Rodrigo Muniz is the subject of bids from Atalanta, and that could sway Fulham into taking a chance on the United centre forward.

AC Milan have also been in talks for Hojlund and have offered a £4.5 million loan fee with an option to buy for £39m. Napoli are supposedly another interested club, with Romelu Lukaku having recently sustained a thigh injury. The Belgian is set to be sidelined until November.

Hojlund could find a home in West London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim was asked why Hojlund was dropped from the matchday squad against Arsenal in their Premier League opener, offering a typically coy answer.

"No, it’s a fight for the places, we’ll see what is going to happen on the market, different characteristics," Amorim said. "So Rasmus [Hojlund] has the same characteristics of Benjamin Sesko, so sometimes we need to choose."

Benjamin Sesko has arrived at Old Trafford among a raft of attacking signings (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it does look bleak for Hojlund, especially with Manchester United still in need of more funds to improve Amorim's squad.

A new central midfielder and goalkeeper look to be necessities before the summer window closes, and the former Atalanta man may need to make way in order to help INEOS complete their summer overhaul.