Liverpool agree their next transfer, with forward on the move: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is letting another striker leave the club

Liverpool have agreed another exit as their summer clear-out continues.

Arne Slot has already sanctioned deals for Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton, with the Merseysiders using the current window as the ideal opportunity to refresh their squad.

And with the September 1 deadline creeping in, Liverpool have added yet another name to their departure list, with the 19-year-old in question remaining in the Premier League.

Liverpool agree yet another deal in a hectic summer

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping his side can retain their Premier League crown (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a summer in which Liverpool have seen wholesale changes, none more so than the high-profile arrivals of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Alexander Isak could still be on his way too, should Newcastle allow the Sweden international to move, but for now, raising funds for his sale seems to be going pretty well.

Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 4-2 win over Bournemouth on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owners FSG can now add another £25m to the Isak kitty, with 19-year-old forward Ben Doak on his way to Bournemouth. Doak's contract will run until 2030, and it is understood that Liverpool have inserted a buy-back clause.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic as a 16-year-old in March 2022 for a fee of £600,000 and spent last season on loan at Championship club Middlesbrough, chalking up 3 goals and 7 assists in 24 appearances.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The 19-year-old has made 10 senior appearances for Liverpool and will become Bournemouth's fourth summer signing, following the arrivals of Djordje Petrovic and defenders Adrien Truffert and Bafode Diakite.

Doak predominantly plays as a right-winger and has already played three times for the Scotland senior team.

Ben Doak is set to join Bournemouth from Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Doak's move to the south coast should enable him to play more senior football, something which may have come as a rarity at Liverpool under Slot this season.

With a buy-back clause inserted, he now has ample opportunity to make a name for himself at the Vitality Stadium, and the Cherries have a great track record of allowing young players to do so.