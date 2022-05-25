Ange Postecoglou pays tribute to ‘greatest of all’ achievements by Lisbon Lions

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou spoke of the “greatest of all” achievements as he paid tribute to the Lisbon Lions.

The Parkhead club honoured the side that became the first British team to win the European Cup when they beat Inter Milan in Lisbon exactly 55 years ago.

At a special lunch at Celtic Park, club directors welcomed Bobby Lennox, Jim Craig and John Clark as well as the families of all other players and family representatives of Lions boss Jock Stein, Sean Fallon and other backroom staff members

They were joined digitally from Australia by Lisbon Lion, Willie Wallace.

Postecoglou, who won the cinch Premiership and Premier Sports Cup in his first season as Celtic boss, told the club website: “To be manager of a club with such a special history is a real honour and the Lions are fundamental to this history – their achievement was the greatest of all.

“It has been a real privilege to meet members of the team since I have been at the club – great men who gave so much to the club.

“Rightly, their wonderful success should be celebrated today.”

Former captains and current ambassadors Roy Aitken and Tom Boyd joined the lunch and current Celtic skipper Callum McGregor said: “It is always a privilege to be in the company of this great team and their families and it really is an honour to be with them to mark this anniversary.

“The Lions will always be our example, for what they did on the pitch but also for the character and the humility they have always shown as people.

“To become the first British team to lift the greatest prize of all in club football is quite phenomenal.

“The Lions’ achievement is unbeatable and on behalf of the current team we thank them for all they have given Celtic.

“We are delighted today to honour the Lions and their families and mark this special anniversary,” said Celtic chairman Ian Bankier.

“Although time passes, the achievement of the Lions and the great Jock Stein will endure forever as the greatest ever, by any Scottish team.

“They will always be our real heroes and we will always cherish the Lions for what they gave us as supporters.

“They made history and became football legends themselves, achieving extraordinary success both here in Scotland and of course on the European stage.

“They ensured that the name of Celtic will always be synonymous with an exciting brand of attacking, successful football.

“Today, on the 55th anniversary of Lisbon, we thank them and their families sincerely.”