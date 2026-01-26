Liverpool make transfer U-turn as Andy Robertson exit landscape shifts: report

Liverpool have pulled the plug on Tottenham’s proposed move Reds vice-captain Andy Robertson.

Thomas Frank’s side had approached the Reds last week over a potential move for the 31-year-old, who signed for Liverpool in 2017 when he joined in a £8 million move from Hull City.

The initial enquiry came with Frank facing a number of injury issues in defence and with Robertson in the final six months of his deal at Anfield. Liverpool were ready to listen to the approach, but have now made their decision.

Why Liverpool pulled the plug

Robertson joined Liverpool in 2017 (Image credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham raised the idea of signing the Scotland skipper after losing Ben Davies to a fractured ankle, believing that Robertson had the ability, experience and leadership qualities to replace Davis at left-back.

With Spurs toiling at 14th place in the Premier League, Frank raised the issue of these leadership qualities among signing Conor Gallagher earlier this month, as the former Brentford boss looks to give his young side direction and experience.

Thomas Frank's Spurs had been in talks over a move for the Scotland captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

From Liverpool’s perspective, Arne Slot’s side brought in Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth in the summer, with the 22-year-old Hungarian international being seen as competition and an eventual successor for Robertson.

Slot and the Reds hierarchy were also said to be willing to listen to the Spurs offer in recognition of Robertson’s service to the club over the past eight-and-a-half years, during which time he has helped the club to two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and the 2018/19 Champions League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But after listening to what Spurs had to offer, Slot and Liverpool have decided to end negotiations. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the offer had been worth over £5m with add-ons.

Should Robertson have left, the club would have had no cover for Kerkez at left-back, although they had the option to recall Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma.

With Robertson not asking to move, Liverpool will move on from these talks, with Robertson coming off the bench at the start of the second half of Saturday’s defeat at Bournemouth.

Arne Slot's side have made a U-turn (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool have already seen defenders Conor Bradley and Giovannu Leoni suffer season-ending injuries, while Joe Gomez was forced off against the Cherries and Ibrahima Konate has been on compassionate leave for the past two matches, all of which backs up Liverpool’s decision to end talks with Spurs.

This transfer U-turn also comes following recent speculation that Liverpool are interested in signing Spurs centre-back Micky van de Ven, so it remains to be seen what impact this may have on any future pursuit of the Dutchman.

In FourFourTwo’s view, it simply wouldn’t have made sense for Liverpool to let Robertson go for a minimal fee at a time when their defence is struggling with injuries. With Kerkez needing time to bed in at Anfield, the Scot’s experience during a tough campaign will be vital during the run-in.