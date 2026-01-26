Gary Neville names the two managers he wants to beat Michael Carrick to permanent Manchester United job

Michael Carrick could not have made a better start to life in the Manchester United dugout after he took over the reins in a caretaker capacity earlier this month.
The former Red Devils midfielder will be in charge at Old Trafford for the rest of the 2025/26 campaign following the sacking of Ruben Amorim earlier this month, with his first match seeing his side beat Manchester City for their first home victory over their local rivals for three years.
That was followed up on Sunday by a thrilling 3-2 win over Premier League leaders Arsenal, which has seen Manchester United move into the Champions League spots.
Gary Neville names his two candidates for Manchester United
Should Carrick keep this up, there will no doubt be clamour for him to be handed the job on a permanent basis, but one of his former team-mates does not believe that, despite this fast start and his admiration for the former England midfielder, this should be the club’s long-term strategy.
"I played with Carrick for a number of years and, to be fair, I have a lot of time, respect and love for him,” former Red Devils right-back Gary Neville told Sky Sports following the win over Arsenal.
"I think he’s a really good person and a fantastic football player. He’s understated, he’s composed, and he won’t get too high or too low.
"A few weeks ago, before the first game, I think everyone in football thought that if Michael Carrick could hold the baton for the rest of the season, do a really good job, put some smiles back on the players, and put the happiness back into the fans and the team, and then hand that baton over, that’s what everyone was thinking three or four weeks ago.”
Neville believes that, come the end of the season, the best-case scenario would be to replace Carrick with an experienced, recognised world class manager, namechecking two potential candidates.
“Manchester United have acted emotionally a number of times in the last 12 years,” he continued. “I honestly could not be happier with the last two weeks.
“The familiarity in what I’m watching feels like I’m watching my team play again properly. They played properly, with intensity.
I think it’s right that Carrick keeps the job until the end of the season and then hands the baton over to a Thomas Tuchel or a Carlo Ancelotti, someone of that world-class ilk.
“That's what his job is now. He'll realise what I'm saying is what I said a few weeks ago."
Next up for Manchester United is a home clash against Fulham on Sunday.
