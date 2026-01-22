Tottenham Hotspur planning summer move for controversial midfielder: report

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on their next midfield target - but the move could attract controversy.

Spurs completed a deal for England midfielder Conor Gallagher this month, the 25-year-old joining from Spanish side Atletico Madrid for £35m.

And the north London club are already looking to further bolster their options in the middle of the park, although they face competition from another Premier League big-hitter.

Tottenham Hotspur face competition from Premier League rival for controversial midfielder

Gallagher is the second central midfielder signed by Spurs this season, after Joao Palhinha arrived on a season-long loan with an option to buy from Bayern Munich last summer.

The former Chelsea star started Saturday's 2-1 home defeat by West Ham United but was ineligible for Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, a result which eased the pressure on under-fire head coach Thomas Frank.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is facing a fight to keep his job (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs fans may have seen a glimpse of the future against the German giants, after Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha emerged as a summer transfer target.

According to German outlet BILD, Tottenham are competing with Manchester United to sign the 25-year-old, who started for the visitors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before being substituted shortly after the hour mark.

BILD reports that Nmecha, who came through Manchester City's youth academy, could cost upwards of €60m as the midfielder is contracted until 2028 and Dortmund aren't thought to be interested in letting him leave.

Nmecha's move to Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2023 attracted criticism from sections of the fanbase over past homophobic and transphobic social media posts by the player, a devout Christian.

As a result, Dortmund inserted a clause in the midfielder's contract that would reportedly see him fined €1m if his social media posts violate the club's values.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha is a target for Spurs and Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It could mean that whichever club wins the race for Nmecha should be braced for similar criticism to that experienced by Dortmund in 2023.

Ahead of the Spurs game, the midfielder told BILD: "Whether I want to play in the Premier League or not, I'm not going to say right now."

If Nmecha does secure a move to England, he could join brother Lukas in the Premier League. The striker joined Leeds United from Wolfsburg last summer, having played alongside his sibling at the German club.