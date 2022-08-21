Arsenal: Mikel Arteta wants to add 'more firepower' before transfer window closes
By Tom Hancock published
The Gunners's summer recruitment has been excellent – and their manager hopes there's still more business to be done
Arsenal (opens in new tab) boss Mikel Arteta is determined to keep improving his squad in the remaining 11 days of the transfer window.
The Gunners have made some impressive signings this summer – including marquee arrival Gabriel Jesus, who has made an electric start to the season following his £45m move from Manchester City (opens in new tab).
But Arteta wants to see more activity at the Emirates Stadium before the September 1 deadline.
Speaking after Arsenal made it three wins from three in 2022-23 with a 3-0 victory at Bournemouth (opens in new tab) on Saturday evening, the Spaniard insisted that the Gunners' transfer plans remain the same. He said (opens in new tab):
"No, it doesn't change.
"We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it."
However, Arteta warned that more business might prove easier said than done. He added:
"We will try to the end; the transfer window is tricky at the moment. We would like to do something else, but let's see what we can do."
Arsenal continue to be linked with Leicester (opens in new tab)'s Youri Tielemans, although transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri reported (opens in new tab) earlier this week that Lyon (opens in new tab) and Brazil star Lucas Paqueta is technical director Edu's top midfield target.
Meanwhile, Nicolas Pepe – who is still the Gunners record signing, having joined for £72m from Lille three years ago – could be on his way out of the Emirates, with The Athletic (opens in new tab) reporting on Friday that Nice (opens in new tab) were discussing a loan deal for the Ivorian winger – who wasn't in the squad on Saturday.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and can also occasionally be found watching Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
