News and Features
Name: Olympique Lyonnais
Founded: 1950
Home ground: Groupama Stadium
League Titles: 7
Instagram: @ol
Lyon emerged as a force when winning the Coupe de France three times inside a decade but it was not until the turn of the century that Les Gones blossomed. Seven straight titles between 2002 and 2008 laid the foundations for a run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2010, where they fell to Bayern Munich. They are currently in Paris St Germain's shadow domestically but continue to produce world-class players year after year. Past players include Eric Abidal, Juninho Pernambucano, Florent Malouda, Hugo Lloris and Alexandre Lacazette.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.