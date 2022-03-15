Arsenal report: Kieran Tierney potentially set for shock exit, with interest from multiple sides

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney is set to become the centre of a transfer battle this summer.

That's according to reports that say that the left-back has become a target for multiple sides, as the Gunners have improved in form. Last season, Tierney was Arsenal's principle chance creator at times but has seen his influence diminish as the rest of the side has picked up.

With Mikel Arteta having signed Portuguese youngster Nuno Tavares last summer and Tierney having looking jaded at times this season, there's hope from suiters that the north Londoners would accept a bid for the Scottish international.

Real Madrid have been rumoured to be a surprise name tracking the 24-year-old. Los Blancos signed Ferland Mendy as the long-term replacement to Marcelo but with Carlo Ancelotti exercising his Premier League experience of having faced Tierney, Real would hope the draw of becoming a Galactico could interest the Scot.

Brendan Rodgers, another man who knows Tierney well, is also said to want his former player, according to 90min. Tierney won multiple titles under Rodgers at Celtic and with the left-back position uncertain this season at Leicester City, is said to want stability.

Arsenal would be loathed to lose one of the biggest leaders in their squad and with the defender having not long signed an extension, it seems unlikely he will be allowed to leave unless a big bid comes in.

With the captaincy potentially up for grabs this summer too – since Alexandre Lacazette looks due to be departing the Emirates Stadium after five years – Tierney may well be in line for a promotion and could be given the armband by Arteta as a sign of faith.

Tierney is valued at around £28m by Transfermarkt.

