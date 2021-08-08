Arsenal transfer news: Gunners consider move for Manchester City's Bernardo Silva

Arsenal are weighing up the possibility of making a swoop for Bernardo Silva, according to reports.

Mikel Arteta is keen to add another attacking midfielder to his squad before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Martin Odegaard is unlikely to return to the Emirates Stadium after last season's loan spell.

Arsenal have recently turned their attention to James Maddison, but Leicester are said to be demanding £70m for the England international.

That could put him out of the reach of the Gunners, who have now turned their attention to Silva.

Game time at Manchester City will be even harder to come by for the Portugal international following the club's £100m purchase of Jack Grealish.

Guardiola has admitted that City will look to cash in on some of their fringe players in the coming weeks, with Silva thought to be among them.

According to the Daily Mirror, Arsenal are now weighing up a move for the former Monaco schemer.

Silva had been keen to move to La Liga, where Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have previously expressed an interest.

But neither side can afford him right now, the report states, and Arsenal's chances of landing him have therefore received a boost.

Arteta worked with Silva during his time as Guardiola's assistant at the Etihad Stadium.

And the playmaker is not thought to want to spend the 2021/22 campaign sitting on the bench.

However, Arsenal could face competition from their north London rivals, according to the Daily Mail.

Its report reveals that City could offer Silva to Tottenham as part of the deal taking Harry Kane to Manchester.

The 26-year-old would be an excellent signing for Arsenal. Arteta's team lacked creativity for much of last season, and Silva would bring both proven quality and trophy-winning experience to the Emirates Stadium.

City are clearly willing to do a deal, so this one may ultimately come down to whether Silva wants to join Arsenal or not.

