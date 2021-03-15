Arsenal transfer news: Gunners set to miss out on Paris Saint-Germain’s Julian Draxler

Long-term Arsenal target Julian Draxler won’t be heading to the Emirates this summer as he closes in on a move to Bayer Leverkusen.

According to Todo Fichajes, Draxler is keen to return to the Bundesliga when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires at the end of June and Leverkusen are in pole position to sign him.

The German international, who came through the ranks at Schalke before moving to Wolfsburg, joined PSG for €42 million in January 2017.

He has made 160 appearances for the club but failed to build on a promising start, which included a starring role in a 4-1 win over Monaco to secure the French League Cup soon after his arrival.

Recent years have seen diminishing returns from Draxler, who has started just 12 games in all competitions this season, albeit partly due to injury.

He scored the opening goal in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat to Nantes, which leaves PSG three points behind surprise leaders Lille in the race for the Ligue Un title.

The attacking midfielder, who has won 56 caps for Germany, is out of contract this summer and weighing up his options of where to go next.

Arsenal have admired Draxler for many years, and were even linked with him under Arsene Wenger, but appear set to miss out once more.

Rather than trying his luck in the Premier League, Draxler is believed to have his heart set on a return to Germany.

Leverkusen are favourites to sign the 27 year-old and are prepared to make him the most highly paid player in their squad.

Currently sitting sixth in the Bundesliga, Leverkusen were active in the January transfer window, signing three players from British clubs.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah joined from Manchester United, followed by Celtic’s Jeremie Frimpong and Leicester City’s Demarai Gray.