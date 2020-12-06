Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta keeping tabs on Man City centre-back John Stones

Mikel Arteta has asked Manchester City to keep him updated on the availability of John Stones, according to reports.

The England international appeared to have fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium, with Pep Guardiola handing him just 12 starts in the Premier League last term.

Stones was linked with a move away in the summer, with Arsenal among the clubs said to be interested in him.

However, the former Everton defender seems to have played his way back into contention this term, featuring in three of City’s last four matches in all competitions.

City will have to make a decision on Stones’ future sooner rather than later, with the defender’s contract set to run out in 18 months’ time.

And according to 90min, Arsenal have asked their Premier League rivals to keep them informed about his availability.

Arteta spent three and a half years as Guardiola’s assistant manager at the Etihad Stadium.

The Arsenal boss hopes that his links with City and his experience of working with Stones will help him bring the defender to north London, should he be permitted to seek pastures new.

Arteta is a big fan of Stones and believes his composure in possession and ball-playing ability would make him a major asset at Arsenal.

The England international has fallen down the pecking order for his country and is therefore willing to leave City if he is not guaranteed regular first-team football.

Stones has impressed while standing in for Aymeric Laporte in recent weeks, with the Frenchman having surprisingly been dropped by Guardiola.

However, Laporte is still the most likely long-term partner for Ruben Dias, who City bought from Benfica in the summer.

Arsenal have been relatively solid this season, conceding 12 goals in their 10 games to date – a tally bettered by only four clubs in the Premier League.

The Gunners return to action against arch-rivals Tottenham in Sunday’s north London derby.

