Barcelona president thanks Bayern Munich star for 'what he’s doing to join us’

Barcelona have made a bid to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and the Pole is pushing to make the move happen, Barca president Joan Laporta has revealed.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with the Catalan club this summer after saying in May that it was “certain” that his “story with Bayern is over”.

However, Barca are facing serious financial issues and the only signings they have made so far, Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, were brought in on free transfers from AC Milan and Chelsea respectively.

Lewandowski has another year left on his contract in Munich and would therefore require a transfer fee, with Bayern reportedly wanting £40 million.

Chelsea and Manchester United were also credited with interest (opens in new tab), but Laporta revealed that the Pole wants a La Liga move.

“We made an offer to Bayern to sign Lewandowski and we’re waiting for their response, I hope it’s positive,” Laporta said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. (opens in new tab)

“I want to thank Lewandowski here in public for what he’s doing to join us”.

The 33-year-old has been a sensation in Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles and finishing as the Bundesliga’s top scorer seven times.

Lewandowski has scored an astonishing 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern in all competitions since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2014.