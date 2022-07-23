Big-spending Arsenal aren't done in the transfer market, says boss Mikel Arteta
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Arsenal have already signed five players this summer, but Arteta has hinted that there will be more to come
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Premier League club aren’t done in the transfer market yet, after the Gunners wrapped up their fifth signing of the summer on Friday by bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.
Arteta’s side have had a busy window so far, with Zinchenko following in the footsteps of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos by securing an Emirates switch.
But the Gunners still have work to do despite spending around £119 million already, according to the manager.
"We are completing what we planned,” Arteta told Sky Sports News. (opens in new tab)
"There are still a few things we'd like to do, ins and outs, and that will be determined by the possibilities that are on the market.
"We know where we're going to end up at the end of this window, and hopefully we can make it work."
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, while Juventus playmaker Arthur, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and Lyon star Lucas Paqueta have also been subjects of recent speculation.
In terms of outgoings, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos have already departed this summer.
Left-back Nuno Tavares could be next to head to the exit door following Zinchenko’s arrival, but Arteta wouldn’t reveal much on the chances of that happening.
"We still have some players that are in contention to stay or go, and if we have news we will communicate it,” he said.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.