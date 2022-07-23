Big-spending Arsenal aren't done in the transfer market, says boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that the Premier League club aren’t done in the transfer market yet, after the Gunners wrapped up their fifth signing of the summer on Friday by bringing in Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

Arteta’s side have had a busy window so far, with Zinchenko following in the footsteps of Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Matt Turner and Marquinhos by securing an Emirates switch.

But the Gunners still have work to do despite spending around £119 million already, according to the manager.

(Image credit: Getty)

"We are completing what we planned,” Arteta told Sky Sports News. (opens in new tab)

"There are still a few things we'd like to do, ins and outs, and that will be determined by the possibilities that are on the market.

"We know where we're going to end up at the end of this window, and hopefully we can make it work."

(Image credit: Getty)

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, while Juventus playmaker Arthur, Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and Lyon star Lucas Paqueta have also been subjects of recent speculation.

In terms of outgoings, Alexandre Lacazette, Matteo Guendouzi and Konstantinos Mavropanos have already departed this summer.

Left-back Nuno Tavares could be next to head to the exit door following Zinchenko’s arrival, but Arteta wouldn’t reveal much on the chances of that happening.

"We still have some players that are in contention to stay or go, and if we have news we will communicate it,” he said.