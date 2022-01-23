Chelsea report: Marcos Alonso could join Atletico Madrid

Chelsea wing-back Marcos Alonso could reportedly be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer, with Atletico Madrid said to be keen on the 31-year-old.

Alonso is getting regular minutes for Thomas Tuchel's side at present - but that is mainly due to the absence of Ben Chilwell, who is expected to miss the rest of the season following knee surgery.

Come summer, the Spain international might well be considering his options - although he does still have another 15 months left to run on his contract.

According to MARCA, Atletico boss Diego Simeone is a huge admirer of his compatriot.

Indeed, the 11-time LaLiga champions are said to have pursued Alonso back in 2019, before signing Renan Lodi for the left-back position instead.

The former Bolton, Fiorentina and Sunderland man is equally suited to operating at left wing-back - where he plays in Tuchel's system - but is a left-back by trade.

And while on the subject of previous clubs, it's probably worth pointing out that Alonso began his career with Atleti's arch-rivals Real.

He left over a decade ago, though, and it's not like football fans to hold grudges over things like that, is it...?

Meanwhile, Chelsea are being linked with an approach for Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa in the summer.

Aston Villa are also interested in the Croatia international, according to Sky Deutschland's Marc Behrenbeck.