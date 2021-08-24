Chelsea transfer news: Blues want Saul Niguez but must offload players first

Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel's side have made a fine start to the new season, beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on the opening weekend and then defeating Arsenal 2-0 on Sunday.

Chelsea completed the re-signing of Romelu Lukaku earlier this month, and the Belgium international was on target in the aforementioned victory over Arsenal.

Their transfer business might not be done yet, though, with the Blues still pursuing two Spain-based players.

Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde ahead of the transfer deadline at 11pm BST on August 31.

And the European champions are also considering an offer for Saul, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Spain international has started both of Atletico's first two games in La Liga this term, but his future at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano is uncertain.

Saul was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer and Atletico are thought to be willing to let him leave on loan.

Chelsea have been alerted to the midfielder's availability and could formalise their interest in the coming days.

However, a move for Saul is likely to depend on whether or not the club can shift some of the fringe members of their squad.

Midfield trio Tiemoue Bakayoko, Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater are all still at Stamford Bridge with just a week of the window to go.

Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also back at Chelsea after loan spells elsewhere in 2020/21.

If the Blues are able to shift some of the deadwood in their squad, they may submit an offer for Saul.

His arrival in west London would only boost Tuchel's chances of winning the Premier League title this term.

Chelsea could face competition for Saul's signature, though, especially if Atletico step up their efforts to find a new temporary home for him.

