80 players to watch this season
By Mark White
There's going to be a lot of football to watch this season - here's who to look out for along the way
There are players that you watch out for if they're playing. Players that you'll tune in just to watch. And players that you're intrigued to see how things will play out with.
Well, we've compiled an (almost) list of who to keep an eye on in the 2021/22 season. We've gone for players for a variety of reasons, too - and we've gone for a mix of leagues: the Premier League of course but also the Championship, LaLiga, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga, Serie A... along with a few from Turkey, Portugal and the Netherlands' top flights.
Some on our list are new signings that we're captivated to see integrated into a new setting. Others on this list have huge potential and this could be a massive season in their upwards trajectory. There are those, too, who perhaps have unfinished business: maybe the last campaign didn't go quite how they expected.
And in the case of some players, it's a mixture. Who are the players you're most excited for this season? Tweet us @FourFourTwo and let us know.
1. Achraf Hakimi
The most expensive African footballer of all time seemed like the headline arrival when he touched down in Paris - and though his signing has since been trumped by bigger names, Achraf Hakimi fixes a perennial weak spot in the PSG side with class and pace in abundance.
Mauricio Pochettino has a habit of polishing good full-backs into world-class ones so seeing Hakimi under him could be explosive.
2. Adam Armstrong
With Danny Ings and Jannick Vestergaard gone, Southampton look in real trouble of going this season. Last season's slow slump into relegation form for the latter half of the campaign is extremely worrying.
So Adam Armstrong arrives with a big responsibility on his shoulders. He's consistently netted in the Championship for Blackburn but now his physicality, speed of thought and pressing will be pushed to the max under Ralph Hasenhuttl.
3. Albert Sambi Lokonga
Albert Sambi Lokonga looks like a Rolls Royce of a midfielder; never in a rush, deft on the ball and positionally precocious for his age.
The new Arsenal signing was signed as "depth" according to the Gunners but with Thomas Partey struggling with injury in the last year and Mohamed Elneny a more conservative option in midfield, the 21-year-old Belgian could well be given more minutes than he bargained for under Mikel Arteta - and he's likely to flourish in a possession-based team.
4. Aleksandar Mitrovic
Aleksandar Mitrovic is an ace card to play in the Championship. Ex-boss Scott Parker didn't seem to trust him in the Prem after his international penalty miss last year against Scotland, opting for loan lads Ademola Lookman and Josh Maja instead.
But Mitrovic has a point to prove, now. At 26, he's approaching the prime of life and wants to prove he's capable of hacking it in the Premier League. What better way than by firing Fulham to promotion?
5. Ansu Fati
At just 18 years old, Ansu Fati has been tentatively labelled the next Messi ever since he was old enough to play for Barcelona's a-team - but now with the real Messi gone, he's gone a chance to make his own name.
Fati is one of the few defence-stretching players available to Ronald Koeman. The world is watching to see how he recovers from the injury that kept him out of Euro 2020 and whether he can start delivering on the promise he's shown from such a young age: the stage is his, now.
6. Aurelien Tchouameni
At just 21, Aurelien Tchouameni might be the most exciting thing to come out of Monaco since the Monegasques won the title a few years back.
The dynamic midfielder has been on the radar for the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United but with Monaco looking back to their best, he could well be develop into a stunning all-round player over the next 12 months.
7. Boubakary Soumare
Leicester City signed Boubakary Soumare from Lille, seemingly in the event of Youri Tielemans ascending to a whole new level this season and departing soon after. Soumare is young, energetic, careful in possession and defensively disciplined - but actually, watching him alongside Tielemans is going to be a lot of fun.
Soumare complements both the Belgian and defensive pivot Wilfred Ndidi nicely - and that's without factoring in James Maddison. The Ligue 1 title-winner looks like he'll be eased into the Premier League - but should Leicester hit full speed this season, their midfield looks capable of bullying other teams off the park. Brendan Rodgers has played a diamond in the past and this is a signing that facilitates a potential move back to the system.
8. Boulaye Dia
Senegalese international Boulaye Dia signed for Europa League champions Villarreal this summer and looks to be a shrewd buy already. He certainly ran Chelsea ragged in the Super Cup.
Dia is a monster in transition. He's quick, composed and links play nicely in Unai Emery's 4-4-2 formation. Villarreal hit the Champions League this time out and Dia could be one to watch under the lights.
9. Brennan Johnson
Wales international Brennan Johnson played on loan at Lincoln City last season and helped the Imps into the play-offs. Now, he's back with parent club Nottingham Forest and looks the real deal.
Forest may well have to ward off bigger suitors. The attacking midfielder has flair and an eye for goal: at 20 years old, he could well be moulded into any kind of player this season under Chris Hughton.
10. Bryan Brobbey
Brian Brobbey has already scored in the Europa League for Ajax. He was supposed to be the next bright young thing through the club's famed production line - only he joined RB Leipzig at the conclusion of his contract.
As an understudy to Andre Silva in Leipzig's side this season, Brobbey could well develop into a phenomenal threat. At just 19, he already has the technicality and physicality to thrive in Germany.
11. Brian Mbeumo
French winger Bryan Mbeumo joined for a club-record fee and outlasted the other two icons in Brentford's front three of him, Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma. He was right to stick it out in London and has helped earn promotion.
While all eyes are on Ivan Toney and his goal exploits, Mbeumo is a different kind of weapon; slight, able to cut in and capable of linking up telepathically with his striker. There'll no doubt be interest from bigger clubs watching the 22-year-old this season.
12. Bryan Gil
Old-fashioned wingers are a dying breed - especially in the Premier League. That alone makes left-footed left-winger Bryan Gil exciting enough to tune in for.
But watching how Nuno Espirito Santo fashioned a partnership from Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez begs the question of how Gil will combine with Tottenham's forwards. Nuno's sides tend to move from back to front in a blink of an eye and Gil seems tailor-made to get forward and whip in balls for others.
13. Callum Styles
The Bury Baggio has played in midfield and at full-back and last season, Callum Styles was part of a Barnsley side that reached the play-offs. This season, he's building on a reputation.
Styles has a low centre of gravity and superb close control. He's only 21 too: this could well be the season that he earns a move to a bigger side, like Michael Olise last year.
14. Calvin Stengs
Nice have made a few good signings over this summer and now boast a frontline that could feature Amine Gouiri, Justin Kluivert, Alexis Claude-Maurice and Kasper Dolberg. But the most exciting to watch of the lot may well be Calvin Stengs.
Elegant and effortless on the ball, the right-winger glides across the pitch like a less forceful Arjen Robben. He's brilliant to watch and could well bag himself plenty of assists with the raft of talent available in the Nice side.
15. Cameron Jerome
Yeah, that Cameron Jerome.
He's now 35 but the veteran striker had a renaissance last season for MK Dons. Now he's back in the Championship with Luton Town, not quite playing the Akinfenwa role for the division but still capable of moments of magic for a side who need goals. There's life in the old striker, yet.
16. David Alaba
Real Madrid couldn't have replaced Sergio Ramos with someone this different if they tried. Where the old captain was brash, aggressive and summoned the troops with barks across the backline, Alaba is measured and cultured, with his actions doing his talking.
And that's just assuming that he plays at centre-back for Los Blancos. The Austrian has shown in the past he's capable of filling in just about anywhere on the pitch and with Carlo Ancelotti showing throughout his career that he's willing to bend to his players' will, Alaba might well be lining up in midfield with Casemiro or Kroos at some point. Whatever happens, it's going to be spectacular to witness.
16. Dayot Upamecano
Julian Nagelsmann's job at Bayern Munich is difficult. Die Roten often prefer company men who will refer to the Bayern values, rather than insert their own. Young revolutionaries like Pep Guardiola have won things - it goes without saying for Bayern - but they often cause friction.
Nagelsmann bringing in Dayot Upamecano as his general is symbolic. This guy sits slap-bang in the centre of the back three, which fluctuates into a back four too, and he's schooled in the German's style. He's everything that Bayern want in a centre-back and could well be key in determining just how loved Nagelsmann becomes in the top job.
17. Dejan Kulusevski
It's hard to believe that Dejan Kulusevski is just 21 years old. The Swede is a blunt instrument capable of devastating threat in the final third.
Watching him under Massimiliano Allegri will be fascinating. Paolo Dybala flourished under Big Max first time around and seeing such different profiles in the Juventus set-up this time around makes it all the more intriguing as to how the Italian will re-set his team.
19. Demarai Gray
Demarai Gray should have been huge by now. There was a small era within his Leicester City career where he was playing out right for the Foxes, forcing Riyad Mahrez in the no.10 slot behind Jamie Vardy. He looked superb there.
Things didn't quite work out at Bayer Leverkusen, making the switch to Everton all the more perplexing. What exactly has Rafa Benitez seen that the rest of us haven't? We're about to find out - but if he can recapture past glimpses of potential, the Toffees may have stumbled upon a bargain.
20. Denzel Dumfries
You saw him tearing up and down the right flank for the Netherlands as one of Frank De Boer's madcap wing-backs at Euro 2020. Now he's the Achraf Hakimi replacement.
A hell of lot less stylish - but still named after a Hollywood actor - Denzel Dumfries is a bullet train of a player who fits into a very particular kind of role. He's not great defensively but in attack he could well be integral. If Simone Inzaghi utilises the same back three formation as his predecessor, Dumfries could be the greatest Antonio Conte player never to have played for him.
21. Diogo Jota
Diogo Jota was good enough to break the triumverate of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane - and that, enough, is impressive by itself.
The Portuguese forward's season was blighted by injury, however, a lot like so many of the Reds' key men. Back again and scoring Liverpool's first goal of the season, he's set for an increased role this time around - and he could displace one of the iconic fab three for good this time.
22. Donyell Malen
It's easy to see Donyell Malen as a Dutch Timo Werner. Quick as hell, lethal at times but frustrating beyond belief when he fluffs an obvious chance.
Seeing him playing off Erling Haaland may well be box office just for the Norwegian's ever-pained facial expressions but Malen is still young and developing quickly. Marco Rose likes a front two - and seeing this former Arsenal striker connecting with one of the most deadly frontmen on the planet, the goals should start flowing if he gets in the right positions.
23. Emi Buendia
What seemed like a fantastic piece of business early in the transfer window has since become a somewhat heavy responsibility. Emi Buendia looked ambitious for Aston Villa: now he looks necessary.
The Argentinian has a burden on his shoulders to repeat Jack Grealish's world-class output last season. He doesn't have the same composure on the ball but someone creative in half-spaces with a deadly right foot? He could be the ideal replacement. And there's still room for him to grow...
24. Emiliano Marcondes
Poor Emiliano Marcondes helped Brentford to promotion, via an emphatic play-off victory against Bournemouth over two legs, but didn't go to the Premier League with the Bees. Instead, he's on the south coast himself now, having joined the Cherries for free.
Marcondes has a lot to work with, stepping into the outgoing Arnaut Danjuma's shoes. Dominic Solanke is an unselfish striker who vacates space to help his wingers and David Brooks is capable of dragging defenders to him on the right flank. The floor should be Marcondes's in Scott Parker's side to create and chip in with goals. They're one of the favourites to go up and the new boy could be key.
25. Emmanuel Dennis
There was talk of Troy Deeney having to start against Aston Villa with both Joshua King and Joao Pedro on the sidelines. But Watford's new Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis more than showed his worth in the opening match of the season.
The 23-year-old has good link-up play and provides a good target for Ismaila Sarr to work off, too. His signing has flown under the radar but if he keeps up his performances, he might be the man to help steer the Hornets away from danger this season.
26. Fabian Ruiz
The sky was the limit for Fabian Ruiz a few seasons ago, with talk of a big Spanish club coming in for the Napoli midfielder. Typically, players at the Stadio San Paolo have been oft-linked with big moves but tended to stay beyond their sell-by date - think Koulibaly, Mertens or Hamsik - but Fabian could well get a new lease of life this season.
Luciano Spaletti is in town as the new manager and Fabian is one of the most technically-gifted footballers in the country. At just 25, he could well turn a corner to become a world-class midfielder - and he's well worth keeping an eye on this season, since he has a point to prove.
27. Fabio Carvalho
Fabio Carvalho was born in Lisbon but has represented England at youth level. In a Fulham side that has lost so many loan stars after last season's relegation, he has the chance to star in a Championship campaign towards the top of the tree.
Quick and creative, Carvalho is learning on the job at just 18 years old - that's young enough not to remember the 2004 and 2006 double elimination of England to Portugal at international tournaments. Carvalho can operate anywhere across the frontline and he oozes confidence. A big move could well beckon.
28. Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa starred for Italy during the Euros. Now it's time for the 23-year-old to cement his name at club level.
The Juventus winger is one of a number of talents available to Max Allegri that he didn't have first time around - but Chiesa is perhaps the most exciting. He's intense, he's fiery and his movement is superb. On the opposite wing to where Cristiano Ronaldo found his best form, he certainly has a lot in common - this could well be the season he ascends to superstar status.
29. Felix Nmecha
Wolfsburg were a steady bet last season in the Bundesliga and by tying down Felix Nmecha over the summer, he's joined up with his older brother.
The German-born midfielder could be exactly what the national side lack with his vision and ability to conjure magic from the centre of the park. He looks a little laid back at times but the comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne say a lot.
30. Ferran Torres
He joined for £21m, claimed he never really wanted to leave Valencia and took a sly pop at his old employers' handling of him - angering new boss Pep Guardiola. From there, however, he was simply phenomenal last season, both from the right and up front for Manchester City.
There's a learning curve that comes for playing for Pep and if Ferran can deliver the same level of sophomore season that someone like Leroy Sane or Bernardo Silva did at City, he's going straight to the top. He's something a little different to other options on the right and up front, he seems to have that selfishness that Guardiola often tries to avoid. He's a special player.
31. Frenkie De Jong
Frenkie De Jong is yet to grab Barcelona by the same scruff that he did Ajax. The Dutchman played in the Bernabeu like it was his backyard - and though his Ajax role is shared somewhat with Sergio Busquets, the time is now for the whole team to step up in the absence of an outgoing talisman.
De Jong is just 24 and at his best, the way that he carries the ball through the first and second phase is almost unrivalled in European football. He could still become a defining midfielder of a generation: with less creation in attack now than last season, we might well see him become more box-to-box than ever before.
32. Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli was used sparingly last season. He had injury issues to deal with, which Mikel Arteta chose to let him recover from rather than rushing him back at every opportunity.
Arsenal don't really have the luxury of not using Martinelli this season. The Olympic gold medal winner is an upgrade of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang right now - as crazy as that sounds for a player as historically consistent. The Brazilian is excellent in the air, quick and has bags of confidence. Arsenal don't have that kind of threat in their squad: this could well be Martinelli's season after Smith Rowe's last year and Saka's the season prior.
33. Grady Diangana
West Ham fans soon piped down over the discontent of selling youngster Grady Diangana to West Brom, after a successful loan spell at the Hawthorns. Well, European football will do that.
But after a disappointing season in the top flight which wasn't really his fault, Diangana is working under a top manager like Valerian Ismael who will push him to his limits This could be a key year in his education and if West Brom return to the Premier League, we're likely to see a much-improved player as a result.
34. Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson is one of those "too good for the Championship, not good enough for the Premier League" kinds of players. With Fulham needing stability though, this is a chance for Wilson to find the same after five - count them - loans away from Liverpool.
The Welshman is now 24. He's not a youngster anymore and watching him on the opening day of the season, you perhaps see that level of determination to crack on now. He's lethal from a dead ball but Fulham need his creativity if they're going up this season.
35. Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott was simply electric for Blackburn Rovers last season. You can scarcely believe the boy is still just 18 years old - though the floppy hair is a bit of a giveaway.
Now part of Jurgen Klopp's plans for the season ahead, Elliott is going to taste football at a higher level than ever before. If this season is anything like the last, the fringe players may well have a key part to play, too. Elliott is a star already and seeing his youthful exuberance alongside the likes of Salah and Mane is going to be thrilling this season.
36. Ivan Toney
He's scored goals at every level he's ever played at but now Ivan Toney has a chance to prove he can cut it in the best league in the world.
Hit 15 goals this season and he might become an England player by the close of the season. Start next season well and he might be going to Qatar. That's how quick things can turn around for a player who was at Peterborough United just two seasons ago. This is a massive campaign for a striker who tore through defences last season - and his confidence is certainly not lacking.
37. Jack Grealish
The most exciting footballer in England last season has joined the biggest club and the best coach for a national record fee. What's not to want to watch - whether you want to see him fly or fail?
Guardiola's comments on Jack Grealish were the most interesting thing about the move, however. When asked about his price tag, the Catalan pointed to the fact that the no.10 is only in his mid-20s. He clearly believes that Grealish hasn't hit his ceiling: and seeing him interlink with his England colleagues in the biggest games in football is going to be one hell of a ride this term.
38. Jadon Sancho
For as long as Jadon Sancho has been living in Germany, the question of where he'd return to has always been on the lips of his admirers. In Manchester United, however, he might have found the perfect avenue for his talents.
United have strength, pace, power and dynamism across their frontline, with young English talent and world-class consistency. Adding Sancho to the mix seems like the final piece of the jigsaw: it seems like a transfer too good to fail. It's time for anyone who's never seen him play to witness firsthand what he's all about.
39. Japhet Tanganga
Japhet Tanganga's two-man marking job on Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish was hellishly impressive in Tottenham's opening day win against Man City. For a player who many hadn't considered the future of, he could have a key role to play for Spurs this season.
And not least because the right-sided centre-back role is now up for grabs, following Toby Alderweireld's departure. Tanganga is not a slick ball-player but he's a superb defender who will win hearts this season, both from Spurs fans and neutrals alike.
40. Jens Petter Hauge
Norwegian Jens Petter Hauge has only been at AC Milan for a year but now he's gone to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan. The 21-year-old is technically proficient but studying in Germany, he will learn a lot about how to move off the ball.
Stefan Pioli didn't seem to trust Hauge but that's not to take away from his potential. The winger is hugely talented and perhaps just needs to feel appreciated. By playing in the Bundesliga, he's certainly going to experience a quicker, more transitional style of play.
41. Jeremy Doku
Jeremy Doku got minutes at the Euros for Belgium after Eden Hazard got injured and impressed suitably. He's been linked with Liverpool since and though he'll likely stay with Rennes, he's on an upwards trajectory.
The 19-year-old is tricky, quick and able to play on both wings. He's a menace either on the counter or when his team pen in the opposition: this year could be the one that he steps up from young talent to a top-class wide man regardless of his age.
42. Joakim Maehle
Joakim Maehle is another star of the Euros who may well impose himself him more at club level this season.
With Robin Gosens, Maehle plays more on the right for Atalanta, where he's naturally-footed. Wing-backs at Atalanta are particularly dynamic in attack and Maehle acts more like an advanced attacker than a defender for La Dea.
43. Joe Tomlinson
Joe Tomlinson has risen from the National League and signed for Peterborough this summer after a lot of interest from lower league clubs.
He's equally adept with his right and left foot, making him proficient on either flank as a full-back; in fact, he's even taken penalties with both feet. The Southampton academy product is just 21 and could become one of the best full-backs in the Championship this season.
44. Joe Willock
Joe Willock is already proven at Newcastle United after a loan spell, having scored in the most consecutive games since Alan Shearer. And that was mostly from coming off the bench.
The potential that the Hale End academy graduate has is huge. How he'd develop over the next season will be fascinating, as he already has the late run into the box and can now develop other facets of his game. There was no talk of a buy-back clause for Arsenal - but maybe they'll wish they'd have inserted one, given their struggle to score goals from midfield.
45. Josh Dasilva
Another Arsenal academy product, Josh Dasilva has earned a spell in the Premier League with promotion at Brentford.
Dasilva is incredibly good at so many different facets of the game. He's physical, comfortable on and off the ball and still just 22, he has plenty of learning to do in the top tier, now.
46. Kai Havertz
He scored the winner in the Champions League final - but you still get a sense that Chelsea fans haven't seen close to Kai Havertz at his best.
The German is really interesting to watch. A growth spurt late on in his teens turned a technical wizard with a low centre of gravity into a more imposing player; he makes world-class off-ball runs and alongside Lukaku and Werner for the Blues, he may well hit double-figures in goals and assists this season.
47. Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho looked a little like a lost cause for a while at Leicester; not quite a Jamie Vardy replacement, not quite good enough to displace James Maddison.
That was until his ferociously good form at the back-end of last season - particularly in the FA Cup. Now with a full campaign ahead of him, he'll want to build on that. How will Leicester play without Vardy in future? And how much of the play will involve Iheanacho? This season could be critical in finding out.
48. Leon Bailey
Leon Bailey arrives with Aston Villa with plenty of hype. The Jamaican winger has torn up the Bundesliga for a while now and already has an assist in the Premier League from the first day of the season.
Neutrals and Villans alike will be watching Dean Smith's side to see how Watkins, Ings and Buendia will combine - with Bailey in the mix too, life without Grealish might be OK after all.
49. Lionel Messi
The big one. The GOAT. The bolt from the blue. The transfer that no one saw coming - even and especially those involved.
Lionel Messi's seismic transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain is not just the start of a new era, it could tick off many a box. The introduction of a new iconic front three makes them favourites for European glory, surely, while proving it in another league for another side might settle that side of the debate in the endless boring conversation of who you prefer out of him and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Seeing Messi refreshed and ready to take on another challenge is something many of us never thought we'd be treated to. That he's part of an all-star XI at Paris makes it all the more exciting.
50. Lucas Paqueta
When Lucas Paqueta signed for Lyon, he might have been viewed as a Memphis Depay or a Houssem Aouar replacement, operating higher up the pitch.
But the Brazilian has perhaps bucked expectation with an excellent workrate and ability to play as a shuttling no.8 alongside Maxence Caquerat. He's become a key member of a midfield that has significant talent breaking through and at just 23, there's time for him to develop into a complete midfielder in the next couple of seasons.
51. Mahmoud Dahoud
Marco Rose's diamond was always going be a fun watch with interesting beneficiaries. Mo Dahoud was maybe not the first player you'd have thought of, though.
Dahoud has, in truth, never really displayed his Borussia Monchengladbach form for Dortmund. The Syrian-German midfielder has played at the base of Rose's midfield though and looked fantastic: could this campaign be the one in which Dahoud reinvents himself as a defensive midfielder?
52. Manuel Locatelli
Some people gave up on Manuel Locatelli ridiculously early. He blew hot and cold for AC Milan but since moving to Sassuolo, he's become one of Italy's most reliable midfielders - as showcased in the country's first Euros triumph since 1968.
Now, a move to Juventus is the logical next step. There, he'll be alongside the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot as a no.6 or no.8 depending on Allegri's preference. He may well yet become one of Italy's best midfielders for a generation: especially considering that he has at least another decade left at the top.
53. Marco Reus
Where Dahoud has found a new lease of life at the bottom of Marco Rose's diamond midfield, Marco Reus is finding freedom in the no.10 role.
Reus is now 32, his body worn from constant injuries and he can't cut in from a wing like he used to. As the conductor in the middle of the pitch, however, he looks perfectly at home and as deadly as he ever was. It's been a masterstroke of Rose to use him there and he may well roll back the years in the Bundesliga this season as a result.
54. Marcus Thuram
Marcus Thuram well and truly stepped out of his father's considerable shadow to become one of the most exciting young players in Germany in the last couple of years.
Now under Adi Hutter, the 24-year-old needs to make the next step up, adding consistent output to his creative game and providing the regular goals and assists to fire Borussia Monchengladbach back into Europe. Die Fohlen have some of the most spellbinding attacking players in Germany - and Thuram is arguably the best of the lot.
55. Memphis Depay
To label Memphis Depay as Messi's replacement is lazy - but in the Dutch rapper-cum-playmaker, Barcelona have an operator in the final third who naturally gravitates to the spotlight.
His natural flair and game-changing ability is an interesting complement against the likes of Pedri, Fati and Dembele, Braithwaite and Griezmann. Depay arrives with the full trust of a manager who's worked with him at national level and the expectation of a small nation: how he performs might define Barcelona's season.
56. Merih Demiral
There was a time when Juventus defenders learned their trade in the school of hard knocks. It's hard to imagine a Chiellini or a Bonucci going to work for a mad scientist.
But Merih Demiral already has the raw tools to be a Juventus defender: the bite and the grit come naturally to Turkish centre-backs. Playing under Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta, however, Demiral may well develop other sides to his game: his positional awareness will no doubt improve, as he adapts to a leakier structure than he's used to. Equally though, Atalanta can look somewhat chaotic at the back and Demiral is there to restore order.
57. Michael Olise
London-born French under-18 star Michael Olise is set to light up the Premier League this season for Crystal Palace, on the opposite flank to Ebere Eze.
Both players followed similar paths from the Championship up and both have trickery and a gliding running style on the ball. If everything clicks with Patrick Vieira's Eagles, Olise should be spectacular to watch, interlinking with Eze, Zaha and Jordan Ayew.
58. Milot Rashica
With Werder Bremen's relegation, Norwich City have cashed in, bringing two players to Carrow Road. In Milot Rashica, they could have a star.
The Kosovan came fairly cheaply but offers much-needed threat out on the flank. Seeing him team up with ex-teammate Josh Sargent will be fun and playing in a team that want to dominate the ball and play on the front foot, Rashica will be given plenty of opportunity to shine.
59. Myron Boadu
Myron Boadu has been on the cusp of a move for a while - in going to Monaco, he could help ignite the resurgence back to the top table of French football.
The young Dutchman plays on the shoulder and is deadly within 18 yards of the goal. Though he's still a little raw, he'll be one of the most feared forwards in France in this season - with the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder, Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri, Aleksandr Golovin, Gelson Martins and Kevin Volland to choose from in attack, The Monegasques have plenty of threat.
60. Nicolo Barella
While the stars of Inter's title have mostly disappeared into the clouds, Nicolo Barella remains, a pillar of the midfield and potentially destined to become a legend at the Nerazzurri depending on how things play out in this difficult season.
Barella is just 24 but the European champion has an important role this season. He has to become a leader, dragging Inter forward, as perhaps Inter's best and most prized player left. The odds are stacked against retaining a title: if Simone Inzaghi delivers, Barella will go down as one of the greats who stayed and helped define an era.
61. Noni Madueke
Barnet-born Noni Madueke is the undisputed best thing to watch at PSV, following Malen and Dumfries both leaving the Netherlands. To call him a budget Sancho is a little unfair - but he may well return to England at some point one hell of a player.
Madueke is two-footed, fast and extremely deadly. He's been capped at under-21 level for the Three Lions and still just 19, he has a big future ahead of himself if he continues at his current pace.
62. Nuno Mendes
Nuno Mendes is the most highly-rated player in Portugal and follows a lineage of top full-backs in recent years.
The 19-year-old has a buyout clause of €70 million and has already been linked with PSG and Manchester City for his impressive all-round game. As the jewel in Sporting's crown, it'll be well worth watching how much he improves this season.
63. Oliver Norwood
Oliver Norwood is one of the last great aesthetic midfielders in Britain. No, really.
Like a Burnley De Bruyne, the Sheffield United man is the metronome for his side - but this season comes with new challenges. Norwood was promoted three times before he got to play in the Premier League: now 30, he's in his prime and looking to get the Blades back to the big time. It will be interesting to see how Slavisa Jokanovic uses the Northern Irish international.
64. Omar Richards
It's not often that Bayern Munich sign players from Reading but if Die Roten are interested in a full-back, they're probably the real deal.
Omar Richards isn't as quicksilver on the break as Alphonso Davies, though he does have similarities. He's capable defensively and acts more like a winger, looking to drift inwards and take on opposition defenders. If he takes to the Bundesliga, he could well start challenging for England appearances.
65. Patson Daka
Never mind being the heir to Jamie Vardy: Patson Daka has already succeeded on his mission in becoming the heir to Erling Haaland.
The Zambian struck 54 goals in 82 matches for RB Salzburg and now arrives at Leicester City as a back-up option to play on the shoulder and burst into the box. His timing is impeccable, his finishing sublime: it might not be long before Rodgers opts for a front two of Daka and Vardy together.
66. Pedri
Having already played a full summer in which he reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and the final of the Olympics, Pedri is already back and reintegrated into Ronald Koeman's Barcelona team. It shows just how important he is already.
He might be the most Barca player to have not come from La Masia. Pedri looks after the ball as if losing it is to concede a goal and with Messi gone, he's the main source of creativity at Camp Nou. This is a season in which a new star could well blossom.
67. Pedro Goncalves
Pedro Goncalves has already played abroad and returned to be Sporting Lisbon's no.10, drawing obvious comparisons with Bruno Fernandes.
But though he never made a league appearance for Wolves, Goncalves has matured into a strong midfielder at Sporting, helping the club win the league last season. He's diminutive but his presence is huge: everything goes through him.
68. Raphael Varane
The last piece in an often puzzling backline at Manchester United, Raphael Varane offers recovery pace, class and the composure you'd expect from a World Cup winning centre-back.
But what's going to be equally interesting to see is how he affects the mentality of a group who haven't won a trophy in four years. Varane is a serial winner and a calmer head alongside a leader like Maguire or Ramos: but this is a different setting for him and his impeccable CV may well breed confidence that United can deliver silverware once more.
69. Rodrigo De Paul
Graceful, yet tenacious. Imbued with beautiful skill yet determined to only ever use his right foot. Rodrigo De Paul is one of a kind and it's no wonder Cholo Simeone used all his might to bring him to the Wanda Metropolitano.
De Paul is a kind of creation that Atletico Madrid don't really have. He's silky and his control is god-given - but he feels like a Simeone player too, in his ability to dig in and fight.
70. Romelu Lukaku
Back where it all began for him, Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea is an unexpected surprise even for the Belgian himself, who was admittedly happy at Inter Milan.
But in a team where Jorginho top-scored last season, Lukaku is going to be huge in the title race this season. Not only has he got the power to batter balls into the net, he has the intelligence to let the likes of Havertz, Mount, Werner and Ziyech all chip in with strikes themselves. This is not the same player who left England.
71. Said Benrahma
Said Benrahma plays like he's looking to impress. He dazzled at Brentford and though things haven't really got going at West Ham yet, Jesse Lingard not returning to the London Stadium could really blow the doors off the hinges for Benrahma.
The Algerian has the ability to not just toy with defences but humiliate them. He has excellent vision but the ball sticks to his feet like it's magnetic. This could be a big season for the no.22 - domestically and on the Irons' travels in Europe.
72. Sergio Ramos
Sergio Ramos was shocked when Real Madrid told him that they didn't want to extend his contract. And hell hath no fury like this guy scorned.
The iconic defender now has to compete with Messi for penalties at the Parc Des Princes but watching him tear down Ligue 1 defenders and shout at PSG's superstars will be incredible to see. And with Ramos intent on destroying dreams and bringing home yet another Champions League this season, he may well become the arch-villain that Paris have so badly craved for years.
73. Taiwo Awoniyi
Taiwo Awoniyi finally has a permanent home after seven loans away from Liverpool.
The 24-year-old forward was superb for Union Berlin last season, offering physicality and composure in the penalty area. With Union having really impressed since promotion with their grit, Awoniyi could well settle into becoming one of the division's best marksmen as he approaches his prime.
74. Takehiro Tomiyasu
Takehiro Tomiyasu seemingly has no weak foot, looking incredible comfortable with both his right and left. The Japanese defender has been strongly linked with Tottenham but looks set to remain at Bologna for at least another season.
The 22-year-old is solidifying into an excellent utility man at the back, capable of playing anywhere in defence. As he grows older though, he may well nail down one particular role - and this might be the season that he does so.
75. Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham has a right to feel bitter about his Chelsea exit. The academy product showed far better finishing than big-money signing Timo Werner, yet finds himself spat at Roma.
Though Jose Mourinho is not the manager he perhaps was, his work in unleashing new layers to Harry Kane's game bodes well for Abraham. Roma have upgraded on Edin Dzeko and Jose will be trying to turn Tammy into a killer in Serie A this season.
76. Timo Werner
Poor Timo Werner became the butt of a few jokes last season for his measly output at Stamford Bridge and high-profile sitters, typified by one such effort against Leeds where he turned a certain goal onto the woodwork.
But Werner now has a target man up top to play off. That's what he thrived under at RB Leipzig: this is a fresh start and we should see the real Werner this season at Chelsea.
77. Tom Dele-Bashiru
Tom Dele-Bashiru originally joined Watford from Manchester City on a six-year deal - but it's been a bit of a slog since. The midfielder suffered an ACL injury and has struggled for game-time - so now he's gone to Reading on loan.
This could be the platform that the Nigerian U23 needs to kickstart his career. He's phenomenally talented and playing for a chance in Watford's midfield next season, wherever they end up.
78. Ugurcan Cakir
It's strange to say of a man who conceded three goals on an opening night of a major tournament but Ugurcan Cakir was Turkey's best player in the Euro 2020 opener against Italy.
Turkish keepers often don't travel well but Cakir is a good shot-stopper with a strong presence who has potential for a big move. The Trabzonspor keeper is still 25 too and has his best years ahead of him.
79. Victor Osimhen
Last season was a difficult one for massive-money signing Victor Osimhen, following his move to Napoli. The Nigerian had two months out through injury and then contracted COVID-19 while in his home country - but he's refreshed this season.
Osimhen has the potential to be a complete forward. With Luciano Spalletti now at Napoli, the striker will be looking to impress under new management and potentially fire the southern Italians back into the Champions League.
80. Vinicius Jr
Vinicius Jr came with a lot of hype when he joined Real Madrid - which wasn't helped by Cristiano Ronaldo leaving and the young Brazilian having to step in.
Last season, Vinicius showed glimpses of the potential that he's been touted as having since he arrived in Europe - not least against Liverpool in the Champions League. This season, the 21-year-old is under Carlo Ancelotti's tutelage and may well be given a little more leash than Zinedine Zidane ever gave him.
