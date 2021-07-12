Everton transfer news: Rafael Benitez keen to be reunited with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

Rafael Benitez has made signing a new centre-back one of his top priorities, with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly his preferred target.

According to 90min, the new Everton manager has encouraged the club to pursue Koulibaly, who could be available for around £35million this summer.

Benitez has been assessing his squad since taking over at Goodison Park last week and believes that a top-class centre-back is needed to push for European qualification.

Everton currently have Michael Keane, Mason Holgate, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Jarrad Branthwaite to call upon but Koulibaly is viewed as a clear upgrade.

It was Benitez who brought the Senegal international to Napoli in July 2014, signing him from Genk for a fee of just £6.5million.

Koulibaly’s value has increased dramatically since then, having established himself as one of Serie A’s best and most consistent defenders.

Over the last seven years, he has made close to 300 appearances for Napoli in all competitions, leading to interest from many of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Koulibaly has previously been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool amongst others, but Napoli have been reluctant to sell.

With two years left on his contract, which makes him one of the club’s highest earners, that situation appears to have changed and Everton are looking to take advantage.

The 30-year-old is no longer considered quite as crucial to Napoli’s plans as he once was, and a change of scenery could suit both parties.

The highlight of Koulibaly’s time at the club came just last year, when Napoli defeated Juventus 4-2 on penalties in the Coppa Italia final.

It was his first major trophy since moving to Naples, and fittingly came at the end of a goalless draw where he helped keep Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa at bay.