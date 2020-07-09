Kalidou Koulibaly News and Features
Date of birth: June 20, 1991
Instagram: @kkoulibaly26
Club(s): Metz, Genk, Napoli
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £6.5 million
Began his career with Metz before moving to Belgium with Genk, where he won the Belgian Cup in his first season with the club. Switched to Napoli in 2014 and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana. Was eligible for both France and Senegal and, after playing for the French Under-20 team, made his senior debut for the latter in 2015. Has since represented his nation in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.
