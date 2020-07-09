Kalidou Koulibaly News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: June 20, 1991
Instagram: @kkoulibaly26
Club(s): Metz, Genk, Napoli
Country: Senegal
Signing fee: £6.5 million

Began his career with Metz before moving to Belgium with Genk, where he won the Belgian Cup in his first season with the club. Switched to Napoli in 2014 and lifted the Supercoppa Italiana. Was eligible for both France and Senegal and, after playing for the French Under-20 team, made his senior debut for the latter in 2015. Has since represented his nation in both the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup.

Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp 'annoyed' by failure to sign Kalidou Koulibaly

By FourFourTwo Staff

The German reportedly wanted to sign the Napoli defender in the January window

Best centre-backs defenders world

Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world

Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet

Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool transfer news: Napoli slap £100m price tag on Kalidou Koulibaly

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Senegalese defender is going nowhere this month, according to the Italian club's owner

Kalidou Koulibaly

Liverpool transfer news: Reds retain Kalidou Koulibaly interest and plot January move

By FourFourTwo Staff

The Napoli centre-back continues to be linked with a move to Anfield as Jurgen Klopp seeks defensive reinforcements

Paul Pogba and Sergio Romero

By PA Staff

Liverpool

Liverpool set to hijack Man City's Kalidou Koulibaly bid by using Sadio Mane's Senegal connection

By Ed McCambridge

Liverpool will ask Sadio Mane to persuade his Senegal teammate to join from Napoli this summer

No complaints from Pep Guardiola if Manchester City fail to add more signings

By PA Staff

Kalidou Koulibaly Napoli Manchester City transfer

Manchester City transfer news: Kalidou Koulibaly, Lautaro Martinez and Joao Felix all linked with moves to the Etihad

By Conor Pope

Transfers Manchester City have already spent over £60 million on transfers this week, but it looks as though that will only be the start

Kalidou Koulibaly

Manchester City transfer news: CAS ruling to spark heavy spending as Citizens target four big-name signings

By FourFourTwo Staff

At least two new defenders are set to come, in as well as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Jack Grealish

By PA Staff

