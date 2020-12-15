Good news, Championship fans – you can now watch Sky Sports Red Button matches on Now TV
Sky Sports ‘bonus streams’ for midweek Championship games can be watched on Now TV through even more devices
Fans of Championship clubs will now find it even easier to follow their team this season, after Sky Sports Red Button matches were introduced for more Now TV devices.
Previously, midweek Championship games not picked for broadcast on one of the main Sky Sports channels would be shown on the broadcasters’ Red Button option – but this service was only available for Sky TV subscribers.
Those paying for a Now TV Sky Sports pass would have to shell out an extra £10 to watch the game on iFollow – the EFL’s own streaming service. However, iFollow has been beset with broadcast quality problems, and the games cannot be streamed through a television.
Now though, the Red Button service has been rolled out to some Now TV customers under the name ‘Bonus Streams’.
This follows the news that Sky and Amazon have struck up a deal, meaning that each company’s broadcast services will be available on the other’s platforms – making it easier to access all Premier League games on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime in one place.
These are available to customers who have purchased a Sky Sports Month Pass (currently on sale at £25, down from £33.99) and have the Now TV app (available as a free download) on one of the following devices:
Now TV Smart Stick or Box
Amazon Fire TV Stick
YouView box
PS4 or PS5
Xbox One, Series X or S
Apple TV
JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K TV
Supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs will also be able to access bonus stream games.
The following Championship matches are on Sky Sports Red Button this week:
Tuesday, December 15
Bournemouth vs Wycombe, 7.45pm
Barnsley vs Preston, 7.45pm
Bristol City vs Millwall, 7.45pm
Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm
Wednesday, December 16
Cardiff vs Birmingham, 7pm
Middlesbrough vs Luton, 7pm
Blackburn vs Rotherham, 7.45pm
While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!
NO COST Amazon Prime Premier League games: How to watch 21 top-flight matches for FREE this December
NEWS How Sky's deal with Amazon Prime just made it easier to watch every Premier League game
GUIDE Premier League live streams: How to watch every game this week, from anywhere in the world
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.