Good news, Championship fans – you can now watch Sky Sports Red Button matches on Now TV

Fans of Championship clubs will now find it even easier to follow their team this season, after Sky Sports Red Button matches were introduced for more Now TV devices.

Previously, midweek Championship games not picked for broadcast on one of the main Sky Sports channels would be shown on the broadcasters’ Red Button option – but this service was only available for Sky TV subscribers.

Those paying for a Now TV Sky Sports pass would have to shell out an extra £10 to watch the game on iFollow – the EFL’s own streaming service. However, iFollow has been beset with broadcast quality problems, and the games cannot be streamed through a television.

Now though, the Red Button service has been rolled out to some Now TV customers under the name ‘Bonus Streams’.

This follows the news that Sky and Amazon have struck up a deal, meaning that each company’s broadcast services will be available on the other’s platforms – making it easier to access all Premier League games on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime in one place.

These are available to customers who have purchased a Sky Sports Month Pass (currently on sale at £25, down from £33.99) and have the Now TV app (available as a free download) on one of the following devices:

Now TV Smart Stick or Box

Amazon Fire TV Stick

YouView box

PS4 or PS5

Xbox One, Series X or S

Apple TV

JVC Fire TV Edition Smart 4K TV

Supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs will also be able to access bonus stream games.

The following Championship matches are on Sky Sports Red Button this week:

Tuesday, December 15

Bournemouth vs Wycombe, 7.45pm

Barnsley vs Preston, 7.45pm

Bristol City vs Millwall, 7.45pm

Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield Wednesday, 7.45pm

Wednesday, December 16

Cardiff vs Birmingham, 7pm

Middlesbrough vs Luton, 7pm

Blackburn vs Rotherham, 7.45pm

