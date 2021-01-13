Liverpool transfer news: David Alaba considered too small for Reds as Real Madrid close in on Bayern Munich star

Liverpool have dropped their interest in Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as they consider him to be too small and aerially weak, according to reports.

The Austria international is a wanted man, as he looks set to leave the European champions on a free transfer at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the versatile defender, and the Independent writes that Alaba is likely to join the Spanish side if they can convince him to lower his wage demands.

Liverpool consider signing a new centre-back to be a priority and held talks with Alaba’s representatives last year, while they were working on a deal for his then-teammate Thiago Alcantara.

The club found it helpful to compare Alaba’s value and personal demands to Thiago’s, with both players in similar positions as established, highly-paid Bayern stars with contracts running down.

But Alaba is considered too small to be a Liverpool centre-back, as at 5ft 9in he is significantly shorter than the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip and not thought of as being dominant enough in the air.

Liverpool’s original interest was also partly due to Alaba’s ability to offer another option at left-back, but the arrival of Kostas Tsimikas last summer means they no longer require more cover in that position.

Additionally, Alaba’s age – he turns 29 in the summer – is older than the Anfield club would like and club sources said the possibility of a move for him was a “hard no”.

