Liverpool transfer news: Georginio Wijnaldum must wait on Miralem Pjanic's departure before joining Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum is set to leave Liverpool this summer, but will only be able to join Barcelona after they have got Miralem Pjanic off their books.

According to Sport, it is understood that Barca need to clear space in their squad by selling Pjanic before they can bring in another midfielder.

The Serbian international only moved to the Nou Camp in June as part of a swap deal with Juventus involving Arthur.

The technically gifted midfielder signed a four-year contract on arrival at Barcelona, but the club are already looking to sell him at the end of the season.

Pjanic has failed to get a consistent run of games under Ronald Koeman, with just six of his 17 La Liga appearances coming from the start.

He has spent much of the season on the bench, with Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Ilaix Moriba preferred in midfield.

Clubs in France and Italy, where Pjanic previously impressed for Metz, Lyon, Roma and Juve, remain interested despite his difficulties at Barca.

Once the 30-year-old has been sold, that will pave the way for Wijnaldum to complete his long-awaited move to Spain.

Wijnaldum has been linked with Barcelona ever since Koeman took over at the club in August, having got the best out of him during their time working together for the Dutch national team.

The tireless midfielder, who has 21 goals in 71 games for the Netherlands, has been a huge factor in Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp.

He first signed for the Reds after being relegated with Newcastle United, and has contributed to historic triumphs at home and abroad in recent seasons.

After beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2019 Champions League, Liverpool secured their first title of the Premier League era last season.