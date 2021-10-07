Liverpool transfer news: Reds could join Arsenal in race to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Fiorentina's wantaway striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to reports.

The Serbia international appears to be available for transfer after the Serie A side confirmed he had rejected the offer of a new contract.

Vlahovic's current deal runs until 2023 and he has told Fiorentina that he has no intention of extending his stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

That news was received well in the red-and-white half of north London, with Arsenal said to be considering a swoop for the striker.

Vlahovic has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette, who is expected to leave the Emirates Stadium next summer.

The 21-year-old was also linked with Tottenham when it was unclear whether or not Harry Kane would be staying at the club.

But while Spurs are unlikely to pursue Vlahovic after retaining their talisman, Liverpool could be poised to join the race for his signature.

That is according to a report by the Daily Mirror which states that the Reds could make an offer for the forward.

Each of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino will be in his 30s at the start of next season, and Liverpool might look to freshen up their attack.

Fiorentina will almost certainly cash in on Vlahovic next summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 2023.

The Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has publicly admitted that Vlahovic rejected the club's contract offer.

"When I arrived in Florence, I promised the fans that I would be up front with them and that I would never make promises that I couldn't keep," Commisso said in a statement.

'I would therefore like to update the Fiorentina fans on an issue that has been much talked and spoken about in recent months – the question of Dusan Vlahovic's contract.

"We also improved our offer on a number of occasions in order to accommodate the requests of both Dusan and his entourage. However, despite our efforts, those offers have not been accepted.

"During my time in Florence over the past few weeks, I have personally endeavoured to find a solution that would make both the player and the club happy, but I am disappointed to say that our efforts and attempts have not been rewarded.

"At this point, all that we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season.

"In any case, Dusan Vlahovic has a contract linking him to Fiorentina for the next 21 months.

"We have no doubt that the player will – as he always has – do his bit to help the team achieve its objectives, showing the same level of professionalism he has shown since he arrived in Florence, with the utmost respect from our fans, his team-mates, the coach and the club as a whole."

