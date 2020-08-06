Quiz! Can you name the 50 most valuable English players according to Transfermarkt?

You have eight minutes to guess 50 players.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends while you're at it.

THEN TRY Quiz! Can you name every club to have made the Europa League last 16 in the last five years

English players cost more than any other. That's just a fact of the transfer market - something that we never really question.

It's no surprise that the Three Lions are the most expensive national side in the world, but have you ever considered just how much money the players who don't get into the national side are?

There are £30m players way down in this list. You wouldn't get that in many other countries. Perhaps it's that we produce the best footballers on Earth... or maybe they just all have exceptional agents.

Either way, we'd like you to tell us the top 50 footballers from our tiny island. How many from your club are on the list?

While you’re here, why not subscribe to the mag - get your first five issues for just £5, almost £25 cheaper than buying it in the shops!

NOW READ...

EUROPEAN KITS The best new 2020/21 kits from around Europe

FIFA 21 New features confirmed: Ultimate Team, career mode, gameplay and Volta changes

GUIDE Premier League live stream best VPN: how to watch every game from anywhere in the world