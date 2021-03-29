Liverpool transfer news: Reds target Lucas Ocampos addresses transfer rumours

Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos has spoken about the rumours linking him with a move to the Premier League this summer.

In an interview with Canal Sur Radio, the Argentine winger, who is reportedly a target for Liverpool, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, responded to speculation about his future.

“I always say the same thing. I'm focusing on the present and I don't look further ahead of the things that I cannot control,” said Ocampos.

“I love this city and what has happened in the past two years. I hope it continues. I'm very happy here and I'm not thinking of playing anywhere else than here.

“I'm very grateful to the club because they gave me confidence and allowed me to grow in certain facets of my game, which other clubs had not.”

Ocampos has been one of the biggest attacking threats in La Liga over the last couple of years, scoring 24 goals in 80 appearances for Sevilla.

After spells at Monaco and Marseille, he moved to Spain in July 2019, signing a five-year contract with Julen Lopetegui’s side.

His first season was a great success, with Sevilla winning the Europa League thanks to a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in the final.

Ocampos also broke into the Argentina squad, coming off the bench to score on his debut against Germany. Three days later he followed that up with the final goal in a 6-1 thrashing of Ecuador.

The 26-year-old livewire, who has pace, dribbling ability and great self-belief, has been routinely linked with Liverpool, Leeds and Wolves over the last year.

His contract, which expires in the summer of 2024, has a release clause of £62million, but financial restrictions may force Sevilla to accept a lower fee.