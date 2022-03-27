Manchester City report: Erling Haaland rejects "massive" offer from Premier League club as bidding war begins

Manchester City remain confident of signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer despite the Norwegian rejecting a "massive" opening offer from the Premier League champions.

That is according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim that a bidding war is about to begin between City and Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola is said to be desperate to add the 21-year-old striker to his squad ahead of next season. The player is available for €67m this summer after a clause in his contract is activated.

Yet Manchester City will face stiff competition from Europe's elite clubs, with fellow English sides Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea also strongly linked, alongside Real and fellow Spanish giants Barcelona.

Man City feel they have the finances and ambition to match Haaland's demands, despite the player rejecting their opening deal. AS claim Real are also set to start negotiations and so the Premier League champions will be hastily putting together a more lucrative package.

Haaland is considered one of the best young stars in worlds football, after scoring 80 goals in 82 games for Borussia Dortmund since joining the German club in January 2020. He was part of the side which lifted the DFB-Pokal last season but is believed to be pushing for a move this summer.

Haaland's father, Alf-Inge, played for Man City between 2000 and 2003, and is said to be keen on seeing his son follow in his footsteps. Man City have a world class coach in Pep Guardiola and are in need of a striker after failing to replace Sergio Aguero last summer.

Haaland would be an incredible statement signing for the reigning Premier League champions – and would no doubt strike fear into defenders across England.

