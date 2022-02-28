Manchester United report: Red Devils plot all-England midfield next season with two sensational summer signings

Manchester United are planning an all-England engine room next season, with the signings of Declan Rice, from West Ham, and Kalvin Phillips, from Leeds United.

That is according to the Manchester Evening News, who report that the Red Devils are plotting raids for the midfield stars of England's run to the final of Euro 2020. Both Rice and Phillips were mainstays of the side which lost to Italy at Wembley in July, and their partnership could be key to making Manchester United a force in the Premier League again.

United's midfield has been consistently criticised by fans and the press throughout the current season, with Fred and Scott McTominay – United's current midfield partnership – falling short of the required standard. While both considered decent players, neither is deemed to posses the mobility, tactical intelligence or passing range required of the elite.

Rice, 23, has been one of the standout performers of the current Premier League season, carrying the ball more distance than any other player this term. His drive and leadership have been key to West Ham's ambitions of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Phillips, meanwhile, has suffered an injury-plagued campaign, but is widely believed to be one of the best box-to-box midfielders in England. The 26-year-old is thought to be open to a move to Old Trafford.

The pair would not come cheap, with West Ham reportedly demanding north of €120m for Rice this summer. Phillips, on the other hand, is thought to be priced at around €60m by Leeds.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on shop price

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

LIST Football Manager 2022: All the FM22 wonderkids you'll need to sign

TALENT FIFA 22: The 150 best wonderkids in the game

GUIDE Best football gifts: Present ideas for football fans