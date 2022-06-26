Manchester United report: Cristiano Ronaldo 'offered' to Serie A club

Could Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United (opens in new tab) and make one of the most surprising moves of the summer?

Ronaldo is rumoured to have threatened to quit Old Trafford over United's lack of transfer activity so far this window - and his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered him to Jose Mourinho's Roma (opens in new tab).

The forward played under his fellow Portuguese for three during his time at Real Madrid (opens in new tab), where the two won the La Liga title in 2011-12.

Per Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror) (opens in new tab), Roma are one of a number of clubs around Europe who Mendes has contacted as he tries to drum up interest in Ronaldo.

How likely is the 37-year-old to join the Giallorossi, though ? Well, flying pigs spring to mind.

Roma can't provide Ronaldo with Champions League football - United's own lack of which has prompted speculation about his future.

Then there's the small matter of money, with the five-time Ballon d'Or recipient widely reported to be earning £480,000 per week in wages - an amount unaffordable for all but a select group of clubs.

Ronaldo has also been linked with a sensational switch to Chelsea (opens in new tab) - Mendes met new Blues co-owner Todd Boehly last week - but, according to Sky Sports (opens in new tab), United expect to keep hold of their number 7 - who left Juventus (opens in new tab) to return to Old Trafford on deadline day last August.