Manchester United report: Red Devils eye cut-price move to bring back former flop

Manchester United are reportedly considering a bid to bring Memphis Depay back to Old Trafford from Barcelona, after the Dutchman’s proposed move to Juventus fell through.

Depay spent a season-and-a-half with United between 2015 and 2017, after being brought in by Louis van Gaal, but struggled to make an impression in England.

He departed for Lyon in January 2017 and rediscovered his best form with the French side, eventually earning a move to Barca last summer.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to Marca (opens in new tab), his time at Camp Nou could be up, but his next destination remains unclear.

Juve were the frontrunners to secure his signature, but the Italians have now turned to Marseille’s Arkadiusz Milik instead after failing to reach personal terms with Depay.

Barcelona are looking to get the striker’s wages off their books this summer, and sources have told the newspaper that United (opens in new tab)are willing to pay €10 million to bring Depay back.

The Spaniards want to free up space on their wage bill in order to register new signing Jules Kounde, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another player they are looking to move on.

Depay has one year remaining on his contract in Catalonia, after scoring 13 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions for the club last season.

The 28-year-old, who mustered seven goals in 53 games in his first spell at Old Trafford, is valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt.

The end of the transfer window is set to be busy for Manchester United, with four more signings targeted. As many as six defenders could leave the club, too.

The Frenkie de Jong saga continues to tick over. Cristiano Ronaldo would reportedly be unhappy if De Jong commanded a higher wage than him, while Chelsea also have an interest in the Dutchman – and a plan to hijack his move. Sergino Dest – another Ajax star under Ten Hag who moved to Barcelona – is also an option, while potential Ronaldo replacement Benjamin Sesko has been linked.

Benjamin Pavard has apparently been offered to United by Bayern Munich, while another Bundesliga star is also on the shortlist. Meanwhile, Dean Henderson has criticised his treatment at Old Trafford last season.