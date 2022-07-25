Manchester United report: Red Devils identify alternative to Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United could renew their interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic if they are unable to agree a deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

United (opens in new tab)'s pursuit of the Netherlands international continues to drag on and does not appear to be any closer to a resolution.

De Jong wants to stay at Barcelona (opens in new tab) and is particularly uninterested in a move to Old Trafford, despite having worked with Erik ten Hag at Ajax (opens in new tab).

It has now emerged that the La Liga giants have not even accepted an offer (opens in new tab) from United for the 25-year-old.

That runs contrary to previous suggestions that the two clubs had agreed a fee for the transfer of De Jong.

With the start of the Premier League season now less than two weeks away, United are beginning to look elsewhere.

Calcio Mercato (opens in new tab) writes that the Red Devils are considering a move for Milinkovic-Savic, a player whom they have been linked with on several occasions in the last few years.

The report states that the Lazio (opens in new tab) man is Ten Hag's principal target should he fail to land De Jong.

Milinkovic-Savic has been at the Stadio Olimpico since 2015, during which time he has scored 58 goals for Lazio in all competitions.

But the Serie A side consider the Serbia international to be integral to their plans for the upcoming campaign.

As such, they are expected to demand around £59.5m to let the 27-year-old depart.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) had previously been linked with the midfielder but decided not to meet Lazio's demands.

But with United in desperate need of further recruits in the centre of the park, they may be more willing to pay the Italian outfit what they are asking for.

The Red Devils have completed the signing of Christian Eriksen, but the midfield was held up as a weak point last term and United have lost Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic since then.